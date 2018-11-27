Vicky Kaushal and Harleen Sethi drop major hints of a budding romance

The Manmarziyaan actor Vicky Kaushal, who has seen a huge growth in his fan following lately, is rumoured to be in a relationship. The actor dropped major hints about dating TV actor Harleen Sethi on Neha Dhupia’s talk show, No Filter Neha. Since then, there has been a steady flow of information about their alleged link-up. Harleen stars alongside Vikrant Massey in ALTBalaji’s new show titled Broken But Beautiful that just went live on November 27.

On being asked to dedicate a song to Harleen on No Filter Neha, the actor sang Diljit Dosanjh’s hit number, Do You Know, for her. If this was not an open confession of love, the actor had also spoke about being in a relationship without naming the person. Neha had also revealed how Vicky once went to a party thrown by their mutual friend Amrit in order to bond with a particular woman. She added that the actor, however, ended in falling for another woman he spotted at the party and is now in love with her.

When Neha asked him which person he would like to swipe up (super like) on Tinder, with Harleen among the options, he said that he would like to swipe up many times for Harleen, saying “Right, super up, up. Upmatlab jitna chadh jaaye.”

Talking to Indian Express about her new show on the web, Harleen had said, “I believe love can happen twice, thrice and any number of times. It can also happen at any age. The ‘pyaar ek baar hota hai’ concept was only for Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, where the SRK himself fell in love twice (laughs).” The actor confessed getting her heart broken many times and on being enquired about Vicky, she started blushing and said, “We are just good friends.”

Vicky had also attended the launch of her new show. Vikrant had later shared a picture from the event while thanking him for showing his support.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Nov 27, 2018 18:53 IST