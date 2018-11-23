Akshay Kumar takes a Kudo stance with actors Vicky Kaushal, Mouni Roy and Kapil Sharma

While the world celebrates weddings and receptions, actor Akshay Kumar is busy promoting fitness among young Indians. Like a martial arts tournament based on the Japanese form called Kudo that he promotes. For the uninitiated, Kudo is a Japanese martial arts form in the same category as Judo, Aikido and Kendo.

Akshay made it to the closing ceremony of the Xth Akshay Kumar Kudo Tournament along with actors Vicky Kaushal, Mouni Roy and comedian Kapil Sharma. Sharing a picture from the tournament, he wrote: “And just like that it’s been a decade...the Xth Akshay Kumar Kudo Tournament closing ceremony today, always amazes me to see the unending dedication of the kids and support from their parents which keeps me going. Thank you @vickykaushal09 @kapilsharma @imouniroy.” The tournament has completed 10 years, he informed.

In the picture, all four of them, can be seen taking a Kudo position. Also present at the function was Akshay’s little daughter Nitara.

While Akshay is in a black track suit, Vicky is in a jeans, white T-shirt and grey jacket while Mouni Roy sports a grey check top with a pair of pink trousers. Kapil Sharma, though still quite chubby, looks much better than his appearance in the last couple of months.

It may be recalled that Akshay is a fitness freak—he is a black belt in Taekwondo and has reportedly studied martial arts in Bangkok. The actor often shares pictures and fitness videos of himself. Only recently he had shared a video of his daughter Nitara doing the battle rope exercise.

On his work front, Akshay will next be seen in films like Rajinikanth starrer 2.0, Kesari and Housefull 4. He also has a film with Kareena Kapoor Khan. He was to play the lead character in Gulshan Kumar biopic Mughal but dropped out of it after developing differences with the makers.

First Published: Nov 23, 2018 13:39 IST