Akshay Kumar wraps up Housefull 4, shares group photo with the star cast

The shooting for the fourth instalment of the Housefull franchise has concluded. Actor Akshay Kumar on Tuesday took to Twitter, where he shared a photograph of the team and captioned it: “While we have called it a ‘wrap’ for ‘Housefull 4’, fun never ends..See you all in 2019!”

Actress Kriti Sanon shared the same image, and wrote that the “mad fun crazy ride comes to an end! It is a wrap for Housefull4.” Housefull 4 also stars Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Kharbanda, Rana Dagubatti and Pooja Hegde.

She also shared a selfie with Akshay along with the caption, “Dilliwaalas with their gummy smiles!! It was such a pleasure working with you sir!! Thank you for being so amazing, so chilled, so funny and soooo punjabi! @akshaykumar your constant urge to add something new to the scenes to make it better is inspiring!”

Dilliwaalas with their gummy smiles!! 😜😄 It was such a pleasure working with you sir!! Thank you for being so amazing, so chilled, so funny and soooo punjabi! 🤗❤️ @akshaykumar your constant urge to add something new to the scenes to make it better is inspiring! 🙌🏻🤗 pic.twitter.com/rQrXdZeU4p — Kriti Sanon (@kritisanon) November 20, 2018

Pooja Hegde too shared a picture with Akshay and captioned it, “Been crazy fun shooting with this comedy genius @akshaykumar sir.d child like qualities,improvisations,the martial arts.n also,the biggest lesson being,never ever play a game with him coz he ALWAYS wins (except for those 2 epic but rare,Ludo games which I won) #Housefull4.”

Been crazy fun shooting with this comedy genius @akshaykumar sir.d child like qualities,improvisations,the martial arts.n also,the biggest lesson being,never ever play a game with him coz he ALWAYS wins🤷🏻‍♀️🤕(except for those 2 epic but rare,Ludo games which I won 😜😂) #Housefull4 pic.twitter.com/Szjnsv1Xsu — Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) November 20, 2018

The film has faced several ups and downs. Rana replaced veteran actor Nana Patekar after the latter was accused of sexual misconduct by actress and former beauty queen Tanushree Dutta on the sets of 2008 film Horn OK Pleassss.

In October, filmmaker Sajid Khan stepped down as its director after he was accused of several sexual harassment incidents. He was replaced by Farhad Samji.

