Introducing Akshay Kumar in a bald avatar from Housefull 4. See pic

Housefull 4 may have been in the limelight for all the wrong reasons, but here’s another cause for it to make headlines. Akshay Kumar’s look from the film has made its way to the internet and is spreading like wildfire. Why? For the first time, perhaps, Akshay will be seen in a bald avatar. Also, the picture looks like Akshay’s team achieved this feat with the help of prosthetics.

In the said picture, Akshay sports a bald head with a handlebar moustache. He wears a 19th century styled kurta and looks serious. Housefull 4 will be the latest instalment in the slapstick series (with the previous three films directed by Sajid Khan). All the three outings have been huge hits. While it is still not clear what is the storyline or plot of the film, what we can expect is that it will be a comic caper.

The film has a new director Farhad Samji after Sajid stepped down in the wake of the #MeToo allegations against him. After Sajid was called out by a number of women, Akshay tweeted his displeasure and added that he would not work with a “proven offender”.

In a statement, a spokesperson of the production house said, “Director of ‘Housefull 3’, Farhad Samji, will now direct Housefull 4.” Farhad Samji had co-directed the franchise’s previous entry Housefull 3 along with his brother Sajid Samji.

The film is being produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under his banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. Four women -- a journalist (Krishna Upadhyay), two actors (Simran Soni and Rachel White) and an assistant director (Saloni Chopra) had spoken out against Sajid, accusing him of sexual harassment.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 16, 2018 09:53 IST