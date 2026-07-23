First of 100 electric buses reaches Gurugram, 25 more set to come in August

The first of the 100 electric buses to be supplied to the Gurugram Metropolitan City Bus Limited (GMCBL) reached Gurugram on Wednesday and has been inducted into the city bus fleet, marking the beginning of the city’s long-delayed electric bus rollout. The bus will undergo a three-day trial from Thursday on three different routes with passenger loads to assess its performance before the remaining buses are inducted. Six charging points at the Sector 10 depot can charge 12 buses simultaneously in about 30 minutes, officials said. (HT)

GMCBL officials said the city bus service expects to receive the buses in batches, with the first 25 likely to become operational in August. A senior GMCBL official said the buses are being supplied under the PM e-Bus Sewa scheme. In April this year, the vendor received the work order to supply 100 electric buses. The buses will be operated and maintained by the vendor, who will be paid a fixed charge of ₹55.47 per kilometre.

Vishwajeet Chaudhary, CEO, GMCBL, said the fully air-conditioned bus has 25 seats. “This bus will undergo a trial from Thursday for three days and on three different routes with a load to assess the performance. The colour scheme of buses is already finalised, and the charging infrastructure at the Sector 10 bus depot is ready. We expect 25 e-buses next month, which shall be made operational,” he said.