Akshay Kumar gives parenting tip with a video of daughter Nitara doing the battle rope exercise

To say that Akshay Kumar is a fitness fanatic would be an understatement--the man is among the fittest actors in Bollywood today. He is in the habit of putting up pictures and videos of himself doing some stunt or the other. Looks like the entire family is into fitness in a big way, including the youngest member, Akshay’s daughter Nitara.

On Saturday, Akshay shared a picture of his daughter doing the battle rope exercise. Her back was to the camera as she repeatedly shook the ropes with her hands. Sharing the picture, Akshay wrote: “Kids tend to pick up what they see...start early and try to set a good example. Great parenting. Active kids. #FitIndia.”

Adding a parenting tip, he said children tend to follow their parents. Of course, if your dad is Akshay Kumar you will do all kinds of exercises. The post had a message for all of India to turn to fitness.

The otherwise reclusive Akshay is fairly active on social media. Most of his posts are about his forthcoming films but every now and then, he posts pictures with his family and their many vacations abroad. For Diwali, he posted a group photo from his office Diwali puja, while wishing everybody a safe Diwali.

On the work front, Akshay will soon be seen promoting his next release, the Tamil-Hindi bilingual 2.0, where he will lock horns with veteran Rajinikanth. The film will mark his Tamil debut and will see him play the antagonist for the first time in his career. Akshay’s amazing run at the box office continues unabated--his last film Gold, on a fictional Olympic gold-winning Indian hockey team, the first in independent India, touched gold at the box office too. The film, directed by Reema Kagti, saw him play a shrewd manager called Tapan Das.

First Published: Nov 11, 2018 16:53 IST