Akshay Kumar reveals he has never put makeup for a role but 2.0 was a different story, shares a new pic

The sci-fi drama 2.0, when it releases on November 29, is expected to open big. With two heavyweights, Rajinikanth and Akshay, in the pit, the legacy of Enthiran (Robot in Hindi) and the technical razzle-dazzle (as seen in the trailer), a lot is definitely riding on the project.

If the teaser had been bit of a dampener, the trailer more than made up of the lacunae. Fans were definitely happy to see Rajinikanth back in his Chitti avatar, but noticeable was Akshay’s birdman appearance. Playing the evil Dr Richard, the trailer has Akshay mouthing a few lines in Tamil as well.

Now, Akshay has shared a post which gives a close look at the get-up of his character, and it is anything but pretty. Sharing the post, Akshay wrote: “For an actor who never puts makeup, 2.0 was a different story altogether. To get this look right, I think I must’ve taken longer than the female lead #2Point0”

With orange-coloured eyes, and a body covered with grey-black metallic feathers, Akshay’s Dr Richard is a macabre sight to behold. What’s more interesting is Akshay’s revelation that he never uses makeup in his films.

At the launch of the trailer in Chennai, talking about his role, he had said: “It was a very challenging role and it took a toll on my body. But the pain and sacrifice was worth it. My character required around 4 hours of prosthetic make-up and another hour and a half to remove it. In my whole career, I’ve never put so much of makeup.”

Incidentally, Akshay’s character turns into a monster of sorts after an experiment gone wrong. Once done, he tries to turn the tide in his favour by controlling crows and mobile phones and by wreaking havoc on the public.

The film, which will be released in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu, also stars Amy Jackson, Adil Hussain and Sudhanshu Pandey in key roles.

First Published: Nov 04, 2018 14:55 IST