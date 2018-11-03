2.0 trailer launch: Akshay Kumar, Rajinikanth make a grand entry, crowd enthralled. See pics, video from Chennai

Two of the biggest stars in the country — Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar — made a grand entry at the trailer launch event of their ambitious new film, 2.0. The film, directed by veteran Shankar, has been in production for a long time but the excitement among the fans couldn’t be bigger.

In the midst of cheering fans, Rajinikanth and Akshay arrived at Chennai’s Sathyam Cinemas. Also present at the event were Shankar, AR Rahman and Resul Pookutty. Rajinikanth came in, casually dressed in a white shirt and a pair of jeans, while Akshay was formally dressed in a grey suit and dark glasses.

2.0 - Trailer Launch [Live] | Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar | A R Rahman | Shankar https://t.co/iXbRm0Fzp2 — Lyca Productions (@LycaProductions) November 3, 2018

2.0, which is a sequel to the highly successful 2010 film Enthiran, has Rajinikanth playing Dr Vaseegaran, while Akshay will appear as the evil Dr Richard. The latter is a talented scientist, who switches over to the dark side after an accident. Now, as a dark force, he controls crows and mobile phones, to wreak havoc on the innocent and unsuspecting public. That’s when Dr Vaseegaran decides to bring back ace robot Chitti.

While Enthiran starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as its female lead, 2.0 will see Amy Jackson play a droid, who is also the film’s female lead. The film’s music is by Rahman, while its intensive VFX has been done in various centres across the globe. In fact, that has been one of the most challenging parts of the sci-fi drama. The film was initially scheduled to be launched in December, 2017. After some delay, the makers announced January 2018 as its release date. However, owing to heavy VFX work, it again got postponed to April. Come April and the film’s work was still not over. Hence, speculation was that the makers were looking at an Independence Day or a Diwali date for a release. Now, it has come to light that the film will release on November 29.

The game has now become ever bigger with Karan Johar entering the scene as the film’s presenter in the Hindi belt, as he had done with SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Nov 03, 2018 11:56 IST