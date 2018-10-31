Akshay Kumar looks ruthless in the new 2.0 poster. See pic

For numerous reasons, fans have been eagerly waiting for sci-fi film 2.0 and one amongst them is definitely the unsettling avatar of Akshay Kumar. The Gold star on Wednesday treated the audience with another poster of one of the most anticipated films of 2018. With the date of the trailer launch approaching soon, the actor shared yet another poster of his look on social media.

He wrote alongside, “The FIFTH FORCE is coming...Humans beware!!!#2Point0Trailer in 3 days! @2Point0movie @DharmaMovies @LycaProductions #2Point0 #2Point0TrailerOnNov3”

Akshay, who plays the antagonist in the film, had released the teaser of the film earlier in September. The trailer of the Rajinikanth starrer will be out on November 3.

The trailer received mixed reactions from audience and became viral with the help of meme makers. Many were unimpressed that the teaser was not impressive enough, considering the film is directed by Shankar. Some fans, however, raved about the 3D experience after having watched the teaser in theaters. Shankar 2.0 is the first Indian film to be made in 3D completely.

Directed by S. Shankar, 2.0 - the sequel to superstar Rajinikanth’s Enthiran - also stars Amy Jackson, who plays a droid in the film. The Padman actor plays the role of an antagonist, a scientist who becomes eccentric after an experiment goes wrong. The movie will hit the silver screens on November 29.

First Published: Oct 31, 2018