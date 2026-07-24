How AI is changing what consumers may expect from flagship smartphones

For the better part of a decade, flagship smartphones have typically been associated with advances in cameras, processors, displays and battery life. These hardware improvements have often been central to how premium devices have been positioned and how consumers have evaluated them. OPPO's AI Mind Space feature streamlines organisation by recognising and categorising content across various applications, reducing manual effort. (OPPO) As many of these hardware features become more widely available across the premium segment, smartphone makers are increasingly exploring how software and artificial intelligence can shape the overall user experience. Rather than focusing only on hardware improvements, companies are also investing in ways to make everyday interactions with smartphones more intuitive and context-aware. Artificial Intelligence (AI) has accelerated that shift, but it has also created a new challenge. Across the industry, AI is becoming easier to demonstrate than to differentiate. Every flagship can now summarise emails, edit photographs, translate conversations or answer questions. The next phase of competition is likely to be less about adding another AI feature and more about integrating intelligence into the everyday experience of using a smartphone. This is the approach OPPO says it has adopted with the Find X9 Series.

Rather than treating AI as a standalone destination within the phone, OPPO says its focus is on integrating AI more closely into the operating system so it can connect information, understand context and reduce the effort involved in everyday tasks. According to the company, ColorOS 16 serves as this intelligence layer, while the Find X9 Series brings together the hardware and software designed to support these experiences. The distinction may seem subtle, but it reflects one possible approach to premium smartphones. From apps to intelligent assistance Consider something as ordinary as planning a trip. Few people now organise travel through a single app. Flight confirmations arrive in email. Hotel bookings are shared over WhatsApp. A colleague recommends a restaurant through Instagram, while a list of places to visit is saved as screenshots because that is quicker than copying links into a notes app. Organising that information has traditionally involved moving between different applications and services.

Flagship smartphones combine hardware and AI to enhance user experience. (OPPO)

One of the ideas behind ColorOS 16 is to streamline that process. This is where OPPO positions AI Mind Space as a productivity feature designed to organise information differently. Instead of asking users to manually categorise information or remember where they found it, the system allows almost any on-screen content to be collected with a gesture or through the dedicated Snap Key. According to OPPO, it also attempts to understand what has been captured rather than simply storing it. Take a boarding pass. Traditionally, photographing it simply meant adding another image to the gallery. According to OPPO, AI Mind Space can recognise that it is a boarding pass, extract relevant details such as the flight, date and departure time, and suggest adding them to the calendar. Rather than remaining another image in the gallery, it can become actionable information.. The same principle applies elsewhere. A restaurant recommendation discovered while browsing social media no longer needs to remain tied to the platform where it first appeared. Days later, the user searches for the restaurant itself rather than trying to remember whether the recommendation came through Instagram, WhatsApp or a browser tab. According to OPPO, the feature is intended to organise information based on relevance rather than where it was originally saved. Connecting information across apps The same approach also extends to connecting information across applications. Planning a work trip, for example, often requires navigating between several applications. The calendar app holds the meeting schedule. Gmail contains the flight confirmation. WhatsApp has the client's office location. A previous invoice sits somewhere in email, while travel documents can be found across downloads and cloud storage. Working alongside Google Gemini, AI Mind Pilot is designed to bridge those silos. Rather than opening each application individually, users can ask a natural question such as "What's my schedule once I land in Bengaluru?" The system can draw together information from multiple sources to present a consolidated view. The feature is designed to coordinate information from multiple applications through a single request. Other experiences follow the same design philosophy. Expense management often involves invoices arriving by email, receipts photographed for reimbursement and payment confirmations spread across multiple apps. AI Bill Manager is designed to consolidate that information by extracting relevant details and presenting them in a single expense view. Similarly, AI menu translation is intended to go beyond direct word-for-word translation. By recognising dishes and ingredients rather than simply converting language, the feature aims to make unfamiliar cuisines more approachable when travelling.

The latest technologies support photography and processing, aiming for intuitive interactions. OPPO's Find X9 Series integrates AI closely, making features part of the overall smartphone ecosystem instead of standalone capabilities. (OPPO)