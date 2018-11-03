2.0 trailer: Rajinikanth’s film is about a clash between Akshay Kumar’s Fifth Force and Chitti. Watch

The name Shankar has come to be associated with technical brilliance in Indian cinema. 2.0’s trailer, which was unveiled in a function in Chennai on Saturday, gives fans just an inkling of how impressive the film will look when it finally hits the screens.

The special screening of the trailer was the first of its kind experience for viewers. The trailer has very little to say about the plot, but the 3D experience coupled with 4D sound does take one’s breath away. The moment when Chitti says, “I will put your screens on fire” and begins to shoot, one can feel the bullets discharge on the floor.

Rajinikanth as scientist Dr Vaseegaran and Chitti are back in this sequel. Cellphones across the country become puppets of a crow man (played by Akshay Kumar), who is out to kill every person who uses phones by using the same device. This leads to Vaseegaran to investigate the incident. Once he realises the extent of damage the Fifth Force (crow man and his minions) can do, Chitti is remantled. He introduces himself saying, “Hi I am Chitti, version 2.0.”

The fight is mainly between the Fifth Force and Chitti, and the battle is bloody as it can get when two technologies clash - one is out to save humans, while the other wants to wreak the lives of humans. One shot in the trailer could be the reason why the Fifth Force evolves so rapidly; it shows a man staring up and walking aimlessly. He seems to be looking at a cellphone tower and this could be the beginning of why the world needs Chitti.

Rajinikanth as Dr Vaseegaran in the trailer.

One of the songs in the film, Endhira Logathu Sundariye, was also screened at the launch, which has been stunningly shot.

Amy Jackson plays the role of a humanoid-assistant to Vaseegaran, who seems to fall in love with Chitti. The film’s cinematography is by Nirav Shah and its music by AR Rahman. Produced by Lyca, the Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar starrer is slated to release on November 29.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Nov 03, 2018 13:08 IST