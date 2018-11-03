Today in New Delhi, India
2.0 trailer memes will set your screens on fire; Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar inspires the best reactions

From comparing it to MSG and slamming its visual effects, the internet has the best memes on Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth’s 2.0 trailer. Check them out here.

regional movies Updated: Nov 03, 2018 16:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar’s 2.0 trailer has inspired the best memes on Twitter. Check them out here.

Twitter is mighty unimpressed with the trailer of 2.0, which was launched at a lavish event by stars Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar on Saturday. Made on a reported budget of close to Rs 600 crore — enough to make it the most expensive Indian film ever — and plagued by multiple delays because of extensive visual effects work, the film’s trailer has left fans wondering what all the fuss was about.

“I am disappointed after watching the trailer,” one person wrote. “The background Rajini robots look even more fake than wax statues,” another commented alongside a screengrab that showed clones of Rajinikanth’s robot character, Chitti.

Others made jokes about Chitti’s disregard for firecracker bans, and product placement for cell phones. Many came to the film’s defence, as well. They pointed out that no film on such a scale had ever been mounted in India, and compared the visual effects to that of Zero, the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer whose trailer was released a day earlier. You can check out more reactions here:

2.0 has been slated for a November 29 release, after nearly a year’s delay. The first trailer was unveiled in the presence of the film’s director, Shankar, and music composer, AR Rahman. The film is a sequel to Rajinikanth’s 2010 film, Enthiran, and will serve as the south industry debut of Akshay Kumar, who plays the villainous Dr Richard in the film.

First Published: Nov 03, 2018 16:27 IST

