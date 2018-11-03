2.0 trailer memes will set your screens on fire; Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar inspires the best reactions

Twitter is mighty unimpressed with the trailer of 2.0, which was launched at a lavish event by stars Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar on Saturday. Made on a reported budget of close to Rs 600 crore — enough to make it the most expensive Indian film ever — and plagued by multiple delays because of extensive visual effects work, the film’s trailer has left fans wondering what all the fuss was about.

“I am disappointed after watching the trailer,” one person wrote. “The background Rajini robots look even more fake than wax statues,” another commented alongside a screengrab that showed clones of Rajinikanth’s robot character, Chitti.

Others made jokes about Chitti’s disregard for firecracker bans, and product placement for cell phones. Many came to the film’s defence, as well. They pointed out that no film on such a scale had ever been mounted in India, and compared the visual effects to that of Zero, the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer whose trailer was released a day earlier. You can check out more reactions here:

#2point0trailer



The background Rajini robots look even more fake than wax statues.

B-grade vfx for India’s biggest film.



Should have just hired red chillies. pic.twitter.com/fleRCyeIpL — Od (@odshek) November 3, 2018

ONE WORD for #2point0Trailer = LETDOWN



I am DISSAPOINTED aftr watching the trailer,

didn't expected much but atleast expected the basic VFX nd Graphics, honestly NOT UPTO the MARK



Forget the VFX even the trailer cuts are not clear



Each and every frame looks Unpolished... BAD — Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) November 3, 2018

Saw #2point0Trailer & it is beyond pathetic! Canadian @akshaykumar has got just 4 sec screen time but he looked like poor version of Tinu Anand.. Whether he's playing villain or comedian only he can tell. I burst out into laughing wen i saw his face lul — Bhagoda Canadian Deshbhakt (@FlopKhiladi) November 3, 2018

Xiaomi phones, when you charge them for 2 hours. #2Point0Trailer pic.twitter.com/v06kryMh30 — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) November 3, 2018

#2Point0Trailer



When I say " bhai ladai ho gyi aaja "

My friend : pic.twitter.com/jpvhas25aX — Tyrion_Lannister (@lazy_blockhead) November 3, 2018

#2Point0Trailer looks like they have stolen MSG-4 print and replaced papaji with two mediocre actors. — Rafale Gandhi (@RoflGandhi_) November 3, 2018

When mom sees me and my siblings using phone while eating.#2Point0Trailer pic.twitter.com/g2Sx11Hjfi — AZ. (@TheQuarksays) November 3, 2018

2.0 has been slated for a November 29 release, after nearly a year’s delay. The first trailer was unveiled in the presence of the film’s director, Shankar, and music composer, AR Rahman. The film is a sequel to Rajinikanth’s 2010 film, Enthiran, and will serve as the south industry debut of Akshay Kumar, who plays the villainous Dr Richard in the film.

First Published: Nov 03, 2018 16:27 IST