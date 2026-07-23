Those 'doctors and wellness influencers' on your social media feed might be AI: ‘Anybody could be scammed’

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An investigation by The New York Times revealed a surge in AI-generated avatars posing as medical professionals, traditional healers, and lifestyle influencers to hawk health supplements through deceptive social media ads.

'They're targeting people that have health issues' In a July 22 Instagram video, The New York Times said it reviewed hundreds of these spots to uncover how AI video tools are helping a loosely regulated industry target vulnerable consumers and profit off health disinformation.

“They're targeting us people that have health issues... I've always had the joint problems and the inflammation and the fatigue... I basically wanted something that was going to help me with all that,” Pamela Wundro, 71, a US-based retired truck driver living with an autoimmune disease, said in the video shared by The New York Times.

After seeing Facebook ads touting the plant moringa, Pamela reportedly bought pills from Rosabella, an online supplement brand. Months later, her health deteriorated, and she received an 'urgent recall' notice. In February, the FDA and CDC announced that Rosabella’s moringa supplement had been contaminated with salmonella, The New York Times shared.

Although Pamela couldn't definitively prove the pills made her worse, she wondered if the supplement played a direct role in her sudden health decline. The New York Times said that Ambrosia Brands, the parent company behind Rosabella, did not respond to requests for comment despite accumulating hundreds of complaints with the ‘Better Business Bureau’ (which operates primarily in North America) over the past three years.