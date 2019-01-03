From Uri to Brahmastra: The films to look forward to in 2019

The year 2018 was full of surprises for the filmmakers, actors and the moviegoers alike. While the big budget films spearheaded by the Khans could not impress the audience, smaller films with out-of-the-box scripts and featuring the second generation of actors such as Ayushmann Khurrana, Radhika Apte left a lasting impact. The year 2019 is all set to begin on a patriotic note with Vicky Kaushal’s Uri. While you are mighty impressed with the films like Andhadhun, Badhaai Ho and many more that released last year, check out what looks interesting enough mix to pull you to the movie theatres this year.

Vicky Kaushal (centre) in Uri.

Uri

After making the moviegoers fall in love with his blue-haired look in Manmarziyaan, Vicky is set to win more hearts as Major Vihan Shergill in his film Uri: The Surgical Strike. The film will tell the tale of the historical surgical strikes carried out by the Indian Army two years ago. It is set to release on January 19.

Kangana in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi

Kangana Ranaut will continue to keep the patriotic spirit alive with her historical drama Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. The actor is well known for her acting prowess and has already made the moviegoers curious with her sword-fighting scenes and her royal looks in the film’s trailer. The film is set to release around Republic Day on January 25.

Sonam Kapoor in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga.

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga

Sonam Kapoor has already made the cine lovers curious with her role in the upcoming film Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. The actor is set to star in the film about same-sex love, which also stars her father Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. It will release on February 1.

Super 30 poster.

Super 30

Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30 is expected to arrive this year. With producer Vikas Bahl being named in the #MeToo movement, the film may not arrive in January as said earlier. Hrithik will be seen in a non-glamourous role of a mathematician who mentors 30 IIT-aspiring kids every year.

Sushant Singh Rajput in Sonchiriya.

Sonchiriya

The multi-starrer dacoit drama Sonchiriya, the trailer of which reminds us of Irrfan’s Paan Singh Tomar, is set to release on February 8. With a cast that has Sushant Singh Rajput, Manoj Bajpayee, Ranvir Shorey, Ashutosh Rana and Bhumi Pednekar in rustic roles, the film is surely being counted among the ones to watch out for. It has been directed by Abhishek Chaubey of Udta Punjab and Ishqiya fame. Interested?

Ranveer and Alia’s looks in Gully Boy.

Gully Boy

After they featured in humourous commercials of a travel company, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt had their fans waiting to see them together in a film. The two are finally collaborating in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy. The posters of the film based on street rappers Divine and Naezy will release on Valentine’s Day, February 14.

Akshay Kumar’s Kesari poster.

Kesari

After making a hat-trick of successful films last year with PadMan, Gold and 2.0, Akshay Kumar is set to dominate 2019 with his four major releases around the year. His historical drama titled Kesari, based on the Battle of Saragarhi, is scheduled to hit the theatres on Holi on March 21. His other three films are Housefull 4, Mission Mangal and Good News.

Kangana and Rajkummar’s Mental Hai Kya posters.

Mental Hai Kya

Mental Hai Kya stars Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao and the film’s quirky posters have built curiosity already. As both the actors are known for their wise choice of unique films, what this adult dark comedy and thriller has to offer remains a matter of speculation. It is said to be eyeing for March 29 release.

Kalank title poster.

Kalank

Kalank has already got the film industry talking with such a huge cast coming together for a multi-starrer. The period film will bring back Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt in a film after a period of 25 years. Alia Bhatt will be seen as Sanjay’s daughter while Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur will be seen as husband and wife on screen. Varun Dhawan is also one of the male leads in the film.

Student of the Year 2

Looking at the success of the original 2012 film and its actors Sidharth Malhotra, Alia and Varun, the audience is curious to witness how Student of the Year 2 establishes the careers of Chunky Pandey’s daughter Ananya Pandey and Tara Sutaria, alongside Tiger Shroff. The film is set to release on November 23.

Salman Khan in Bharat.

Bharat

Salman Khan has an Eid treat to offer this year with his next film Bharat coming out on June 5. Katrina Kaif unites with him again on screen in the film after Tiger Zinda Hai. The cast of the film also includes Tabu, Disha Patani, Sunil Grover and Jackie Shroff that is enough to make the moviegoers curious.

The cast of Mission Mangal.

Mission Mangal

After about a dozen of sport biopics and small-town films, Bollywood seems to be moving its attention to space now. The last Shah Rukh Khan film, Zero, saw him flying to Mars and the actor will take off for space in the Rakesh Sharma biopic. Akshay will, meanwhile, a part of Mission Mangal, based on ISRO’s prestigious project with the same name. The film has a huge cast including Sonakshi Sinha, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari and Sharman Joshi and it could be interesting to watch them together in a space film that releases on Independence Day, August 15.

The cast of Housefull 4 post the shoot.

Housefull 4

Those who have been missing Akshay’s comedy since a long time will finally get to see him in Housefull 4. The multi-starrer also featuring Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda, Pooja Hegde, Rana Daggubati and Nikitin Dheer had a change of team as director Sajid Khan was replaced by Farhan Samji and actor Nana Patekar was removed for being accused in the MeToo movement. The film is the big Diwali release of the year and is scheduled to hit the theatres on October 25.

Brahmastra team during the film’s shoot.

Brahmastra

There is still a year to the release of the much-anticipated Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt film being directed by Ayan Mukerji. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and is the first of the three-film fantasy trilogy. It is set to release ahead of Christmas on December 20.

First Published: Jan 03, 2019 14:07 IST