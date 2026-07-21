Thousands of farmers gather at Shambhu border ahead of march to Delhi. What's happening?

News agency ANI shared visuals of more than 1,000 farmers gathered at the Shambhu border, which separates Punjab and Haryana. Heavy police deployment was seen at the border point, with barricades erected and cement blocks placed on the bridge over the Ghaggar river.

A Kisan Mahapanchayat, under the banner of ‘Desh Bachao Morcha’, against the proposed India-US trade deal , is being held at Delhi's Kisan Ghat on Tuesday. Farmer leaders had earlier said participants from several places, including Punjab and Haryana, would attend the Mahapanchayat.

Delhi Police's plate appears to be full. A day after the Cockroach Janta Party's march to Parliament , which saw violence across central Delhi , another major mobilisation is underway as a large group of farmers has set out for the national capital to attend a farmers' meeting.

Farmer leader accuses Haryana CM Farmer leader from Punjab, Sarwan Singh Pandher, on Tuesday morning slammed the Haryana government for barricading the Shambhu border point to prevent them from heading to Delhi to participate in the Kisan Mahapanchayat.

Pandher said farmers wanted to proceed peacefully to Delhi, but the Haryana government was stopping them at the Shambhu border.

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Speaking to reporters in Fatehgarh Sahib, Pandher alleged that this exposed the "true face" of Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, who frequently visits Punjab and makes tall promises to its people.

Haryana farm leader detained Meanwhile, Bharatiya Kisan Union (Charuni) chief Gurnam Singh Charuni was detained by police in Haryana's Kurukshetra district on Monday while he was on his way to Delhi for the farmers' "mahapanchayat" against the proposed Indo-US trade deal, triggering protests at several places.

A spokesperson for the outfit, Prince Waraich, said Charuni's vehicle was intercepted by police on National Highway-152D near Pehowa.

"He was taken into custody. Later, he was escorted away by police officials," Waraich said.

Soon after the news of Charuni's detention spread, farmers gathered at the toll plaza on the Hisar-Chandigarh stretch of the national highway in Thana village and launched a sit-in.

They raised slogans against the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre, spread mats on the road and sat on those, while police remained deployed to monitor the situation.

Delhi Police issues traffic advisory The Delhi Traffic Police issued a traffic advisory for July 21 in view of a demonstration by farmers at Kisan Ghat in the national capital.

Commuters have been advised to avoid key diversion points, including Delhi Gate, Rajghat Crossing, Guru Nanak Chowk, Shantivan Chowk, Rajghat DTC Depot and the IP Flyover, as traffic restrictions and diversions may be in place. The advisory also urges motorists to avoid Satyagrah Marg, Velodrome Road, Rajghat DTC Depot Road, Rajghat DTC Bypass Road, and surrounding roads and adjoining stretches due to possible closures.