Traffic advisory issued ahead of farmers rally march to Delhi against India-US trade deal | Check routes to avoid

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory for today i.e. July 21st in light of the demonstration being held by the Desh Bachao Morcha at Kisan Ghat in the national capital. Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory for July 21 ahead of the Desh Bachao Morcha's scheduled protest at Kisan Ghat. (HT Photo/ Sunil Ghosh)

The traffic police posted on X to inform commuters of routes most likely to be affected by this rally along with a list of necessary advisory points for travellers to keep in mind.

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As per the post, “Traffic diversions may be implemented on need basis to ensure smooth traffic management and public safety.”