Chandigarh braces for another farmers’ protest

: Three days after the farmers’ protest at Sector 34 brought the city to a standstill, the UT is set to witness another such protest on Monday for which the administration has granted permission. The union stated that it is against any duty-free trade agreement with the US that would open the Indian market to American farm produce. (Picture only for representational purpose)

A vehicle rally will be organised under the leadership of Bharatiya Kisan Union (Rajewal). According to the union, the procession will start at 11 am from Mohali’s Nature Park. At the exhibition ground in Sector 34, two memorandums addressed to the Prime Minister will be submitted through the Punjab chief minister and the governor. The union stated that it is against any duty-free trade agreement with the US that would open the Indian market to American farm produce. Other issues include Punjab’s depleting groundwater.

The traffic police have issued an advisory, which will stay in effect from 10.30 am to 3 pm. Three major stretches — Sector 51/52 light point towards ISBT Sector 43 chowk, Sector 34-35/43-44 chowk (south end chowk) towards Sector 21-22/34-35 chowk (Piccadilly chowk), including Aroma light point on Himalayan Marg — will be affected.

The other affected stretches will be Sector 21-22/34-35 chowk (Piccadilly chowk) towards Sector 20/21-33/34 chowk on Dakshin Marg, Sector 20/21-33/34 chowk, Sector 33/34- 44/45 chowk and Sector 44/45-50/51 chowk (Gaushala chowk) towards Mohali barrier on Sarovar Path.

A senior police official privy to the arrangements said they had been told that around 500 protesters would be there. Over 25,000 protesters turned up last week, so adequate personnel will be deployed, he said.

Regarding police clearance for the protest, the official said the overall permission had come from the deputy commissioner’s office.