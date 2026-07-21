Gurnam Singh Charuni detained en route to Delhi, farmers block toll plazas

Farmers affiliated with the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU-Charuni) staged protests and blocked toll plazas across Haryana on Monday after the detention of the union’s national president Gurnam Singh Charuni, who was on his way to Delhi to participate in the proposed ‘Desh Bachao Morcha’ Mahapanchayat against the India-US trade deal.

Protesting farmers at Shambhu Toll Plaza in Ambala district. (HT )

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According to farmer leaders, Charuni was detained by the police from the 152-D Expressway near Pehowa while travelling to Delhi, a day ahead of the event scheduled to be held at Kisan Ghat on Tuesday.

SHO Sadar, Pehowa, Satish Kumar confirmed that Charuni was detained but refused to specify the reason for the same.

Kurukshetra superintendent of police (SP) Chander Mohan said that the farmer leader was detained as a preventive measure and he was still in detention.

Acting on the call by BKU (Charuni) Ambala district president Malkit Singh, farmers blocked the Shambhu Toll Plaza at 2 pm, disrupting vehicular movement on the Haryana-Punjab border for around 30-40 minutes.

The Ambala police, who had already made elaborate security arrangements, initially tried to persuade the protesters to lift the blockade. When they refused, several protesters were detained.

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{{^usCountry}} After a brief standoff, the traffic was restored, with vehicles diverted through alternate routes during the protest. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After a brief standoff, the traffic was restored, with vehicles diverted through alternate routes during the protest. {{/usCountry}}

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“We have been detained by the police, but our agitation will continue. Farmers from across the state will reach Delhi in large numbers on Tuesday to participate in the protest,” said Malkit Singh.

In Yamunanagar, BKU (Charuni) district president Sanju Gudiyana claimed that the Milk Majra Toll Plaza was blocked for nearly four hours.

“We will continue our agitation until all detained leaders are released,” he said.

Police barricaded the highway nearly a kilometre before the toll plaza and diverted traffic through alternate routes to ease congestion.

Meanwhile, farmers also staged a symbolic dharna at the Ramayan Toll Plaza in Hansi to protest Charuni’s detention and the alleged lathicharge on youths during a demonstration at Jantar Mantar in Delhi.

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Addressing the protesters, farmer leader Dashrath Malik warned of statewide agitation if attempts are made to suppress farmers’ movements.