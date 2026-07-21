Ahmedabad firecracker unit blast death toll rises to 10; three accused arrested

The death toll in Saturday’s blast and fire at an alleged illegal firecracker manufacturing unit in Ahmedabad rose to 10 on Monday after a 48-year-old man succumbed to severe burn injuries, while police said all three accused named in the case have been arrested. Representational image.

Additional commissioner of police (Sector-2) Jaipal Singh Rathore said the deceased, Govind Damor, died at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital after suffering more than 95% burn injuries. Five other injured persons continue to undergo treatment.

Rathore said police have arrested the three accused named in the FIR – Mehul Dodiya, his mother Ramilaben Dodiya, who owns the establishment, and Sadiq Saiyed, a business partner.

A court remanded Mehul Dodiya and Saiyed to seven days’ police custody. Ramilaben, who was present at the unit when the blast occurred and also sustained injuries, is currently undergoing treatment.

The explosion and subsequent fire broke out at around 3.30pm on Saturday at New Fire Works on Ramol-Gatrad Road near Vastral. According to police, the unit was allegedly operating despite the cancellation of its licence.

Investigators suspect that a spark generated while explosive materials were being handled triggered the blast. Rathore, however, said the exact cause would be determined only after completion of the investigation, adding that forensic examination reports are awaited.

The Gujarat government has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the incident, including the circumstances under which the unit allegedly continued operations despite regulatory violations.

The Ahmedabad blast comes more than a year after 21 people were killed in an explosion and fire at an allegedly illegal firecracker manufacturing unit in Deesa on April 1, 2025. The Deesa tragedy is being investigated by another SIT, while a public interest litigation arising from the incident is pending before the Gujarat high court, seeking stricter regulation of firecracker manufacturing units and accountability for alleged regulatory lapses.