Uri trailer: Vicky Kaushal vows to take revenge on behalf of an entire nation with action-packed surgical strikes

The first trailer for Uri: The Surgical Strike was released on Wednesday. The action-drama is based on the 2016 surgical strikes conducted by the Indian Army in retaliation to an alleged terror attack in the Kashmir region of Uri. The film stars Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam and Paresh Rawal in lead roles.

The trailer begins by setting up the scenario: “On 18 September, 2016, 19 unarmed Indian soldiers were martyred at Uri base came, Kashmir,” the title reads. Vicky’s character is introduced with a scene in which he vows to never let his brothers-in-arms down, no matter where he is deployed.

Yami Gautam plays an intelligence officer, who is seen interrogating a terror suspect, and like Jessica Chastain’s Zero Dark Thirty character. That Oscar-winning film, directed by Kathryn Bigelow, told the story of the manhunt for Osama bin Laden and ended with the strikes that killed him.

We then see a montage in which Vicky trains his chosen team for the operation, and delivers a rousing speech. “Indian Army didn’t start this war, but we will bloody hell finish it,” he yells.

Vicky on Tuesday had shared a new poster for the film, which showed a group of soldiers being parachuted down into enemy territory, presumably, to carry out the strikes.

A teaser trailer that introduced audiences to the plot was released previously. In that trailer, Paresh Rawal delivers a voiceover introducing a ‘new’ India, a country that doesn’t remain silent in moments of crisis and takes the fight to the enemy. We caught glimpses of Vicky’s character, who along with the rest of his regiment was seen honouring the dead.

Uri is directed by Aditya Dhar, produced by Ronny Screwvala, and scheduled for a January 11 release.

First Published: Dec 05, 2018 10:13 IST