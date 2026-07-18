She once queued for a photo with Manika Batra. Now 16-year-old Syndrela Das is India's next big hope

Sixteen-year-old Syndrela Das is living the kind of dream many young table tennis players spend years imagining. In the space of a few months, the teenager from Kolkata has gone from competing in the junior circuit to rubbing shoulders with some of the biggest names in the sport, earning a rightful place in the World Team Table Tennis Championships earlier this summer and then in India's squad for the 2026 Asian Games and now making her mark in Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT). Syndrela Das in action during UTT season 7 (Butterfly UTT)

The transition has been swift, but Das is embracing every challenge that comes her way. Whether it is facing world-class foreign players in UTT, juggling studies while travelling almost non-stop, or adapting to the demands of senior-level competition, the youngster believes each experience is preparing her for the biggest stage of her career yet.

On the sidelines of the ongoing seventh edition of Ultimate Table Tennis in Goa, Das spoke to Hindustan Times about her Asian Games selection, how UTT is helping her prepare for the continental event, balancing academics alongside an increasingly hectic international calendar, and the full-circle moment of going from taking a photo with Manika Batra as a fan in 2018 to facing, and defeating, the Indian star on her debut UTT match. Here are excerpts...

Q) With the Asian Games just weeks away, how valuable is UTT as preparation? Is there one area of your game you're consciously trying to sharpen before September? The style in UTT is different. Every set counts here. So I think, on such a big stage, that's how it is—every set counts and every point is very important. That's the main thing I'm taking from here, and I'm adapting to this different style. Playing against both foreign and Indian players here is helping me improve my technical game. I'm constantly trying to make my techniques even better.

Q) UTT is very different from the international circuit. What has surprised you most about playing in a franchise league environment? I wasn't picked last year, but this season I was bought for double my base price by Dempo Goa Challengers. Honestly, things have been going really well. The team has been fantastic—they've supported me a lot and kept me motivated.