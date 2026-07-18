Gianni Infantino faces FIFA election threat as UEFA backs surprise rival: Report

According to reports, plenty of UEFA member associations are planning to back a rival candidate to challenge Gianni Infantino in November's FIFA presidential election. Infantino has faced criticism lately over his management of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 17: FIFA President Gianni Infantino has been criticised for his relationship with Donald Trump. (Getty Images via AFP)

The tournament has become a controversial affair, with visa issues for fans and even players. The treatment of the Iranian national team during the World Cup also left a sour taste. Even Somali referee Omar Artan wasn't allowed into the US after being selected as one of the officials for the World Cup. He had to return to his country and missed out on the tournament.

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Fans have also been left fuming by FIFA's decision to reverse Folarin Balogun's red card, which saw the striker feature in the USA's defeat to Belgium. Even though Infantino has said he had no role in the final decision, Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed the decision was reached after he spoke with the FIFA chief.

Then there have also been questionable decisions by the referee and VAR during the Argentina and Portugal matches.

PSG chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi among the names According to Mundo Deportivo, several UEFA member associations are considering PSG chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi among the names to challenge Infantino.

Al-Khelaifi has enjoyed widespread support and influence in Europe since taking over at PSG in 2011. He also serves as chairman of the European Club Association, now known as European Football Clubs. He is also a member of UEFA's Executive Committee.

But according to talkSPORT, Al-Khelaifi has no intention of running for the FIFA Presidency elections, and would need to be persuaded. UEFA chief Aleksander Ceferin is also not expected to challenge Infantino, despite growing tensions with FIFA.

Other names under consideration to challenge Infantino include Dariusz Mioduski, Victor Montagliani, and Patrice Motsepe.

FIFA's next presidential election is scheduled to take place during the 2027 Congress, with the electoral process officially opened on April 30, 2026.

In one such instance, Trump said, "I spoke to Gianni, who's highly respected. That wasn't a foul, that wasn't even an infraction... these were two great athletes that got tangled up."

"He didn't do anything wrong, and he's one of our best players... So, yes, I asked for a review by FIFA because I didn't think it was a foul."