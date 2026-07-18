Still making plans? Here’s where to watch the FIFA World Cup final between Argentina and Spain in Lucknow

Football overs in Lucknow are gearing up for the FIFA finals to be played between Argentina and Spain , and so are the hotels, restaurants, bars, cineplexes and private viewing spaces. The match will be played on Monday (Sunday night) from 12:30 am IST at the New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Inox Megaplex is screening the finals at Phoenix Palassio and Emerald Mall, while PVR is screening at Lulu Mall and Cinepolis at One Awadh Center Mall. “FIFA finals is a big occasion and after the success of cricket matches, we are doing it for dedicated football fans. The great thing is the bookings are encouraging and we are hoping it will be a sold-out affair,” says Sanjeev Sarin of Phoenix Palassio mall.

The Aviyaan is screening the finals and the third position England-France (Sunday) match at their 225-seating capacity audi.

“We will be screening matches on our 16x8 feet LED screen. After cricket matches, we already have good bookings from the air base near us, IIM-L campus and others for both days. We are just charging a nominal ₹199 entry and the rest all will be available at normal hotel rates,” says its general manager, Akash Singh Rathod.

Die-hard Lionel Messi fan Mayank Kant is ready with his Argentina No 10 jersey. “We will be going to Neoo Nightclub at Club Momentz and watch the live screening. Interestingly, two of us are Messi fans while two of our friends are Lamine Yamal and Spain fans. The bill will be on the loser,” he says.

Celestial Manor is also screening for both matches at its 24-hour restaurant. “Since we have around the clock operational restaurant Opal, people know where they can come and enjoy food and drink along with FIFA finals viewing,” says its owner Maneesh Verma.

TGI Friday is also looking forward to having a full house. “The FIFA Final is one of the biggest sporting nights of the year, and we’re excited to bring football fans together under one roof. We will provide a perfect ambience, exciting match night combos and a curated snacking menu for football lovers. They can watch the finals on the multiple screens with chilled beverages, signature mocktails, great food, and an electric atmosphere,” says its general manager Amit Bhawaker.

Disc, lounges and bars in Summit Building and joints Gomti Nagar and other areas, with late-night bar licence, are also screening matches.