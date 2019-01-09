Simmba box office day 12: Ranveer Singh film crosses Rs 200 cr mark, expected to beat Golmaal Again, Chennai Express soon

Ranveer Singh’s Simmba has crossed the Rs 200 crore mark at the domestic box office. The film was the last big release of 2018 and hit the theatres ahead of the New Year on December 28. Starring Sara Ali Khan as the female lead opposite Ranveer,Simmba also stars Sonu Sood and Ashutosh Rana. The film is Rohit Shetty’s 8th consecutive film to have entered the Rs 100 crore club and is expected become his third film to make it to the coveted Rs 200 crore club.

According to a report in Boxofficeindia.com, the film collected Rs 5.50 crore on Tuesday, which takes its total to Rs 201 crore. Simmba is Rohit Shetty’s most successful film after Chennai Express and Golmaal Again at the domestic box office. The report also predicts that the film will soon surpass the domestic collections of Shetty’s other blockbusters Golmaal Again (Rs 205 crore) and Chennai Express (Rs 227 crore) this week.

Trade analyst also updated the box office figures of the film on Twitter.

#Simmba benchmarks...

Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 3

₹ 100 cr: Day 5

₹ 150 cr: Day 7

₹ 175 cr: Day 10

₹ 200 cr: Day 12

India biz.

BLOCKBUSTER. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 9, 2019

The film had opened at Rs 20 crore, similar to the opening of Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero, which released a week before Simmba on December 21, 2018.

Talking about working with him, Ranveer said in an interview to Famously Filmfare, “Everything I was born to do, I have done in Rohit Shetty’s film from running at high speed, dialogues, fights to larger than life projection from a low angle on a huge canvas.” Simmba has already surpassed the collections of Ranveer’s earlier film, Bajirao Mastani, and might cross the collections of Padmaavat, which stands at a domestic collection of Rs 302 crore.

On being asked if Simmba could beat Chennai Express, film exhibitor Akshaye Rathi told Hindustan Times, “Definitely, I totally think it can be possible. Simmba looks like a sure blockbuster. It has everything working in its favour right from the set up, the cast, the director and the music. It’s the film that will surely work wonders at the box office especially with the masses. This movie is not about Ranveer or Sara. It is about Rohit Shetty as a director and a storyteller. Ranveer has the potential, his intrinsic value is terrific as a star. Rohit catapulting him in a movie and utilising his stardom can go a long way. It can be a blockbuster in the long run.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jan 09, 2019 13:15 IST