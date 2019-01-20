Alia Bhatt ends her Kalank shoot, says the film has wrapped but her heart is wide open. See pic

Actor Alia Bhatt has wrapped up the shoot of her next big film, Kalank. The actor shared a picture from the sets of the film with director Abhishek Varman and co-star Aditya Roy Kapur. She captioned it, “KALANK has wrapped but the heart is still wide open!! For those who understand it and for those who don’t.. when you wrap a film it feels like a part of you just combusts.. especially when you’ve worked with your friends and family.. Crossing our fingers and toes for the journey ahead.. Cant wait for you guys to see the visuals..”

The makers of the film were, however, in for a rude shock when a few clips from the shooting of the film leaked online. A clip shows Alia performing on a folk song while another has her dressed up as a bride.

Two days ago, Alia had announced the end of Varun Dhawan’s shooting schedule. She had shared a picture of their looks from the film that is set in the 1940s and praised him for his performance. She wrote along with the picture, “& it’s a film wrap for Varun on KALANK.. Our 4th film completed together and he still manages to surprise me with his hard work and crazy energy everyday.. Also manages to make me laugh like a crazy person by just being himself.. I can’t can’t can’t wait for you guys to see the stuff he’s done with his character in the film!!!! #KALANK.” The two take their fans back to the golden era of Madhubala and Kishore Kumar with their look in the film.

The film is Alia and Varun’s fourth film together and also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt. It is a period drama and is Karan Johar’s dream project. Kalank is scheduled to hit the theatres on April 19.

First Published: Jan 20, 2019 14:29 IST