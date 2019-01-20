Janhvi Kapoor, sister Khushi, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar’s Playboy hoodie add glam to Punit Malhotra’s bash

After an eventful 2018, the party season has begun in the New Year with filmmaker Punit Malhotra’s birthday party. The star-studded bash had a host of Bollywood celebrities in attendance. Actor Sonakshi Sinha was the star of the night as she arrived in a short red glittery number.

The actor, however, found competition in Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora who arrived party-ready in black and silver. Malaika raised the glam quotient in a silver knee-length dress while Karisma and Amrita chose to twin in black.

Amrita Arora with husband Shakeel Ladak, Malaika Arora and Karisma Kapoor at the bash. (Viral Bhayani)

Badshah with Parineeti Chopra at the bash. (Viral Bhayani)

The younger brigade was also in attendance at the bash. Janhvi Khushi and Khushi Kapoor attended the bash in coordinated short outfits. While Janhvi chose a skirt-top, Khushi stood tall in co-ords. Ananya Pandey, who is currently working for Student of the Year 2 being directed by Punit, was also at the do.

The film’s producer Karan Johar also joined the party and stole attention in a hoodie with a Playboy magazine cover printed on it. The film’s male lead Tiger Shroff and another female lead Tara Sutaria were also spotted at the bash. Punit’s designer brother Manish Malhotra also came to wish him on his birthday.

Student of the Year 2 actors Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria at the bash. (Viral Bhayani)

Several other Bollywood actors including Parineeti Chopra, Diana Penty, Pooja Hegde and Nushrat Bharucha also showed up at the party. Actor Imran Khan, who featured in Punit’s directorial venture I Hate Love Storys in 2010, also came to the party. His uncle and actor Aamir Khan also attended the party with ex-wife Reena Dutta. Actors Mohit Raina, who just made his Bollywood debut with Uri: The Surgical Strike, also attended the bash. Kartik Aaryan also joined the party and was seen posing for fan pictures. Here are many more pictures from the party.

Also read: Shah Rukh’s daughter Suhana Khan spends time in pool with friends and a furry fan. See video

Also read: Alia Bhatt looks gorgeous as a bride in leaked photo from Kalank, her dance number online too

Pooja Hegde, Diana Penty, Nushrat Bharucha and Vaani Kapoor at Punit Malhotra’s birthday bash. (Viral Bhayani)

Aamir Khan with ex-wife Reena Dutta at Punit Malhotra’s birthday bash. (Viral Bhayani)

Mohit Raina, Imran Khan, Aayush Sharma and Kartik Aaryan at Punit Malhotra’s birthday bash. (Viral Bhayani)

Maheep Kapoor and Seema Khan, Sanjay Kapoor, Raveena Tandon with husband Anil Thadani at Punit Malhotra’s birthday bash. (Viral Bhayani)

Farah Khan and Chunky Pandey with wife at Punit Malhotra’s birthday bash. (Viral Bhayani)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jan 20, 2019 13:54 IST