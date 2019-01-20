Janhvi Kapoor, sister Khushi, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar’s Playboy hoodie add glam to Punit Malhotra’s bash
Student of the Year 2 director Punit Malhotra’s starry birthday bash in Mumbai on Saturday was attended by sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Parineeti Chopra and Karan Johar, among others.bollywood Updated: Jan 20, 2019 13:55 IST
After an eventful 2018, the party season has begun in the New Year with filmmaker Punit Malhotra’s birthday party. The star-studded bash had a host of Bollywood celebrities in attendance. Actor Sonakshi Sinha was the star of the night as she arrived in a short red glittery number.
The actor, however, found competition in Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora who arrived party-ready in black and silver. Malaika raised the glam quotient in a silver knee-length dress while Karisma and Amrita chose to twin in black.
The younger brigade was also in attendance at the bash. Janhvi Khushi and Khushi Kapoor attended the bash in coordinated short outfits. While Janhvi chose a skirt-top, Khushi stood tall in co-ords. Ananya Pandey, who is currently working for Student of the Year 2 being directed by Punit, was also at the do.
The film’s producer Karan Johar also joined the party and stole attention in a hoodie with a Playboy magazine cover printed on it. The film’s male lead Tiger Shroff and another female lead Tara Sutaria were also spotted at the bash. Punit’s designer brother Manish Malhotra also came to wish him on his birthday.
Several other Bollywood actors including Parineeti Chopra, Diana Penty, Pooja Hegde and Nushrat Bharucha also showed up at the party. Actor Imran Khan, who featured in Punit’s directorial venture I Hate Love Storys in 2010, also came to the party. His uncle and actor Aamir Khan also attended the party with ex-wife Reena Dutta. Actors Mohit Raina, who just made his Bollywood debut with Uri: The Surgical Strike, also attended the bash. Kartik Aaryan also joined the party and was seen posing for fan pictures. Here are many more pictures from the party.
Also read: Shah Rukh’s daughter Suhana Khan spends time in pool with friends and a furry fan. See video
Also read: Alia Bhatt looks gorgeous as a bride in leaked photo from Kalank, her dance number online too
Follow @htshowbiz for more
First Published: Jan 20, 2019 13:54 IST