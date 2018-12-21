Karisma Kapoor thanks Shah Rukh Khan for chance to share screen with Sridevi in Zero, shares unseen pic

Actor Karisma Kapoor is emotional about getting the chance to share screen space with the legendary Sridevi, opposite whom she appeared in a cameo in the new Shah Rukh Khan film, Zero.

"Thank you Shah Rukh and team Zero for giving me the opportunity to share screen space (even if it was for a few minutes) with the legend and my all time favourite Sridevi, we miss you. Special moments," Karisma wrote on Instagram along with a photograph of herself with Sridevi from the Zero set.

Zero is the last screen appearance of Sridevi, who died aged 54 in February. Also featuring actors Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles, Zero is directed by Aanand L Rai and has cameos by multiple Bollywood celebrities, including R Madhavan, Juhi Chawla and Abhay Deol.

The film opened to mixed reactions from critics. The Hindustan Times review, awarding the film 3.5 stars out of five, noted that, “Zero is a strange film, one that lets Shah Rukh Khan do what he does best — by way of swooning overture — but also a film that takes him where we wouldn’t expect. Zero becomes odder and odder as it goes along, and while the end is impossible to take seriously, the entire film is meant to be a fable.”

First Published: Dec 21, 2018 14:57 IST