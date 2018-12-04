Sonakshi Sinha flaunts her ‘fittest and happiest version’ on magazine cover

Sonakshi Sinha is raising the temperature as she flaunts her fit and fab body on the cover of a fashion magazine.

The 31-year-old, who has turned cover girl for Cosmopolitan’s December edition, looks sizzling in blue pant-suit by ace designers Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna, which she teamed with a skin coloured bralette.

In the publication’s last issue for the year, the actor will talk about her “fittest, smartest, happiest version.”

The cover was shared by the magazine’s official Instagram account. “Our December issue featuring the effortlessly glamorous Sonakshi Sinha is here,” read the caption.

On the work front, Sonakshi currently has a number of films in her kitty. She has begun shooting for Mission Mangal, starring Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan and Taapsee Pannu.

Shatrughan Sinha, Sonakshi Sinha and Poonam Sinha pose for a picture during Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh wedding reception in Mumbai on December 1, 2018. (AFP)

Apart from this, she will also be seen in Abhishek Verman’s upcoming period drama Kalank, which also stars Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit in prominent role.

Sonakshi will also be starring in the third installment of the Salman Khan-starrer Dabangg.

First Published: Dec 04, 2018 16:50 IST