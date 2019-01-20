Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika producer Kamal Jain critical after paralytic stroke, film to release Jan 25

The producer of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Kamal Jain, is in a critical condition after suffering a paralytic stroke, according to reports. The film, starring Kangana Ranaut in the lead role as Rani Laxmibai, is scheduled to release on January 25 over the Republic Day weekend. Kamal Jain co-produced the film with Zee Studios and Kairos Kontent Studios.

According to reports, the producer has been put on a ventilator. Jain had tweeted about his condition on Saturday, “Dear friends, this certainly is not the best time to be in hospital. Hope to get well soon and enjoy the success of our collective dream & hardwork. My best wishes to all, “ adding, “I will be back as soon as possible, till then I’ll be with you in spirit and soul,” he added in his tweet.

Manikarnika has been through a lot of controversies. The film was to be directed by south Indian filmmaker Krish who left it midway amid speculation that Kangana was not happy with the way it had shaped up; actor Sonu Sood followed suit. Kangana then took on directorial duties and shares credits for the film with Krish.

Manikarnika will be released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. It stars Ankita Lokhande, Jisshu Sengupta, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Danny Denzongpa. President Ram Nath Kovind watched it on Friday at a special screening at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Certainly not the best time to be in the hospital and not being able to be in the middle of hard work bearing fruits.

Missing the team of Manikarnika, Kangana Ranaut, Prasoon ji, Vijeyandra ji, Shankar Ehsan Loy, Ankita, Mishti and others in the final leg of promotions.

Special thanks to Punit sir without his absolute faith in all of us, we would not have been here

I will be back as soon as possible, till then I’ll be with you in spirit and soul.

I reserve my special thanks to very important pillar Shariq and Team Zee Studios who have been at it to ensure the film reaches everywhere.

Guys we worked so hard for 2 years to realise this dream and to make Manikarnika the blockbuster it deserves to be made as.

I hope we all get to enjoy the success of our collective dream, honesty and hard work. Jai Hind!

