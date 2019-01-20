Total Dhamaal: Ajay Devgn shares frame with a lion as Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit hide in a jungle. See pics

The makers of multi-starrer comedy film Total Dhamaal have released a new poster amid the countdown to the film’s trailer on Monday. The quirky poster shows cast members Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh and Javed Jaffrey peeping out from behind thick foliage.

It is a regular menagerie there as we spotted a rhinoceros, a lion and en elephant’s tusk in the poster. Go, figure.

Join Our Wild Adventure! Total Dhamaal Trailer Out Tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/DxgMaRuv9t — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) January 20, 2019

Ajay also shared a few interesting stills from the film. The actor can be seen walking alongside a lion in one of them. Javed and Arshad are seen with a snake in the desert in other stills. Another photo shows Johnny Lever, Riteish Deshmukh and Rajpal Yadav seated in an old helicopter.

What do you think are they telling each other? pic.twitter.com/IICulpq9aK — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) January 19, 2019

Total Dhamaal also marks the Bollywood debut of Crystal, the monkey who has featured in Hollywood films such as Hangover 2, Night at the Museum and George of the Jungle.

Say Hi to Hollywood's head turner Crystal, debuting soon in Bollywood in #TotalDhamaal. Trailer out soon! pic.twitter.com/CxEvkS0EuH — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) January 14, 2019

Aaj se hoga sirf #TotalDhamaal.

Gear up for The Wildest Adventure Ever!!

Trailer out on 21st Jan. pic.twitter.com/R4S4rOzJIG — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) January 18, 2019

Never-Ending Adventure & Fun Starts In 2 Days! #TotalDhamaal Trailer Out On 21st Jan. pic.twitter.com/3B8MqD8rFF — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) January 19, 2019

The film brings back the superhit jodi of Anil and Madhuri who were last seen in Pukar 17 years ago. Total Dhamaal is the third instalment in the successful Dhamaal series. The two actors have also united with director Indra Kumar after a gap of 25 years. The trio had last worked together in his film Beta. The makers are yet to unveil the first look of another female lead Esha Gupta and other actors including Boman Irani, Sanjay Mishra and Mahesh Manjreker.

The entire cast of the film also features in the song ‘Paisa Ye Paisa’ from the 1980 film Karz that has been recreated for the film. Ajay had earlier shared the look of the song with the entire cast dressed up in blue. Actor Sonakshi Sinha has also recreated Helen’s hit dance number Mungda from the 1971 film Inkaar for the film. While the trailer will be out on Monday, the film will hit the theatres on February 22.

A glimpse of Paisa Yeh Paisa song from #TotalDhamaal. 🎼 pic.twitter.com/eB82pUu3EV — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) April 23, 2018

First Published: Jan 20, 2019 15:01 IST