Karan Johar breaks silence on Hardik Pandya’s Koffee with Karan controversy, accepts responsibility, says he had sleepless nights

Karan Johar, host of celebrity chat show Koffee with Karan, has finally spoken about Hardik Pandya’s comments on his show and why he felt responsible for what happened. The director-producer-host spoke to ET Now and also explained how no one on his show, including the women crew members, at that time felt uncomfortable with Hardik’s answers.

Cricketers Hardik and KL Rahul came under fire for certain comments they made during the show, which were seen by some as disrespectful to women. Disciplinary action has been taken against them.

“I have to say that I feel very responsible because it was my show, it was my platform. I invited them as guests and so the ramifications and repercussion of the show are my responsibility. I have had so many sleepless nights just wondering about how I can undo this damage, who is going to listen to me. It’s now gone into a zone which is beyond my control,” Karan said.

Karan admitted that their comments were inappropriate, but he also said that he didn’t think about what was happening. “I have to say and I don’t defend myself when I say this. I have to say that the questions that I asked the two boys are the questions I ask everyone including women. Deepika (Padukone) and Alia (Bhatt) were on the show, I asked them those questions. I have no control about the answers that come my way.”

Speaking about the backlash that KL Rahul and Hardik have received over the controversial episode, Karan said, “I regret what has happened to them. And, then there was talk about me actually enjoying the TRP, I don’t care about the TRPs.”

He also added that he is not in any way trying to justify the comments made on his show, but instead pointed out, “I am just saying that I think that perhaps things were said that may have crossed boundaries and I apologise because it was my platform from where it happened. I feel the boys have faced the price for it already.”

