Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul handed suspension notes by BCCI for misconduct in Koffee With Karan

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya and opener KL Rahul were on Friday sent separate suspension notes by the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) on behalf of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for their misconduct on the chat show Koffee With Karan. They have been suspended from participating in any activity organised or supported by the Indian board, the ICC or any state associations pending enquiry.

In the mails, accessed by Hindustan Times, the two have been made aware of their position and briefed about the proceedings being carried out against the duo.

“You are aware that enquiry and proceedings against you for misconduct and indiscipline have been initiated under Rule 41 of the BCCI Constitution and the same are presently pending.

“In terms of Rule 41(6) of the BCCI Constitution, you are hereby suspended with immediate effect from participating in any manner whatsoever in any match or function or event or activity that is authorized, organized, sanctioned, recognized or supported in any way by the BCCI, the ICC or any State Association, until final adjudication of the matter,” the mails read.

Interestingly, the present issue doesn’t fall under the Code of Conduct of the BCCI as per the legal team.

“We have gone through the Code of Conduct which also lays down a procedure for dealing with acts of misconduct on the part of players. We feel that the present matter does not fall within the ambit of the Code of Conduct and the procedure laid down in the Code of Conduct should not be invoked in the present circumstances because – (i) the Code of Conduct primarily relates to on-field offences and only those off-field offences which pertain to criticisms of any incidents occurred in a match or against another player, team, support personnel, match official or the like; and (ii) in any case the procedure stipulated in the BCCI Constitution would have primacy over the procedure set out under the Code of Conduct,” the legal team had written earlier while briefing the CoA.

First Published: Jan 11, 2019 19:17 IST