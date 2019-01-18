Ranveer Singh reveals the beautiful reason why he moved into Deepika Padukone’s home after their wedding

Actor Ranveer Singh may be setting new goals for grooms-to-be everywhere. After his wedding with actor Deepika Padukone, the couple decided to spend their married life together in Deepika’s home and now, he has revealed the reason behind it.

Talking to Today magazine, Ranveer said that they arrived at the decision to live in her home and not his because he didn’t want to ‘displace her’. “I’ve grown up seeing a marriage where the attitude is to make it work regardless of anything. A marriage is a commitment, out is not an option. So whatever you have to work through, you do,” he said. “The most sensible and convenient thing was for me to move into her set-up. She is comfortable there and I don’t want to displace her. I always try to give her priority.” However, the same report also mentions that the two are now looking for a bigger home to move into.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh pose for photos as they arrive for the wedding reception of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. (PTI)

Deepika had also said it in several interviews since her wedding that she cherishes having someone to come back home to. She spent all her working life in Mumbai, living by herself but is happy after her wedding to spend the rest of her day with Ranveer.

In a recent interview to Filmfare, Ranveer called his wife ‘gharelu’. “She is so gharelu...I love it...I love it. I am telling you I am going to be the husband of the millennium. I am going to glide and breeze through it,” he said. In the same interview, he also revealed the three things Deepika has banned him from doing again. “Staying out of the house till too late, leave the house without eating and miss her calls,” he said.

Deepika and Ranveer got married in November at Italy’s Lake Como. They were joined by close family members and friends for the celebrations.

Deepika will soon start working on Meghna Gulzar’s Chapaak while Ranveer will now be seen in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy. He will also start work on 1983 and Takht this year.

First Published: Jan 18, 2019 19:44 IST