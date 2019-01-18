Ranveer Singh’s hilarious performance on Mere Do Anmol Ratan with rappers Divine, Naezy is what your Friday needs

Actor Ranveer Singh has already impressed his ever growing number of fans with his rapping skills in the new song ‘Apna Time Aayega’ from his upcoming film Gully Boy. Amid the countdown to the film’s release, the actor has been hanging out with real life rappers Naezy and Divine lately. Giving a sneak peek into their jamming sessions, Ranveer shared a fun video on Instagram along with the two rappers.

The popular song ‘Mere Do Anmol Ratan’ from the 1989 film Ram Lakhan can be heard in the background as Ranveer refers to them as his two precious friends. He captioned it, “Ram Lakhan Mere do Anmol Ratan @vivianakadivine @naezythebaa #gullyboy#ogs.”

Ranveer also shared a picture with the two rappers. He referred to the trio as the “wolfpack” in the caption. He had also shared another picture with Naezy a day before with the caption, “Guess who’s back?”

Gully Boy is inspired by Mumbai street rappers Vivian Fernandes, better known as Divine, and Naved Shaikh popularly called Naezy.The film delves deep into the hip hop scene in India. Actor Alia Bhatt plays the female lead of the film and has been winning hearts for portraying her character in the film’s trailer. Directed by Zoya Akhtar and made under Karan Johar’s banner, the film is set to hit the theatres on Valentine’s Day, February 14.

Ranveer had said at the trailer launch of the film, “When somebody told me about the script of Gully Boy, I told them that it is my film. If any other actor would have been a part of this film instead of me then I would have got burnt with jealousy. I was born to do Gully Boy and I knew only I can pull off this character.”

First Published: Jan 18, 2019 08:41 IST