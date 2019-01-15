Gully Boy Ranveer Singh proves his talent again, raps Apna Time Aayega perfectly while stuck in traffic

Actor Ranveer Singh recently said that he was born to play the lead in Gully Boy and his latest Instagram video proves it. Even when stuck in traffic, Ranveer can rap verses from the film to perfection.

In the video shared on Tuesday, Ranveer is seen singing Apna Time Aayega, the electric new song from his upcoming movie. However, he is not in his car or at a promotional event but stuck in traffic in his car. “Loop pe, Lala #apnatimeaayega #gullyboy #machao @vivianakadivine @dubsharma @zoieakhtar @ankurtewari (Ps: i’m static at a traffic light #roadsafety first),” he captioned the post.

The song was released on Monday and took the internet by storm. Ranveer’s fans sang praises for his work in the film and also applauded how fiery the song was. Within half an hour of its release, the song got over 1 lakh views, confirming that Ranveer can nail any character that he takes up to portray on the big screen.

The 2 minutes and 10-second song gives a glimpse into the world of Gully Boy. Just like Asli Hip Hop, the song has its own charm and traces the journey of the actor from slums to Hip Hop. Composed by Dub Sharma and DIVINE, the track’s lyrics are penned by DIVINE and Ankur Tewari.

Gully Boy is inspired by the lives of Mumbai street rappers Vivian Fernandes aka Divine and Naved Shaikh aka Naezy. The film is directed by Zoya Akhtar. This is Ranveer’s second collaboration with Zoya. The first movie they had worked on together was Dil Dhadkne Do. The film is all set to hit the big screens on Valentine’s Day, February 14.

Apart from this, Ranveer and Alia will also be seen in Karan Johar’s upcoming directorial Takht. The period drama also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar.

First Published: Jan 15, 2019 21:32 IST