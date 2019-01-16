Ranveer Singh says he was hurt by rumours that his father paid Aditya Chopra for his Bollywood debut

Actor Ranveer Singh has carved his own big space in Bollywood with big hits and acclaimed performances. He is also one of the most adored celebrities of the nation for his cool and chilled out attitude. On the surface, it may seem like there is nothing that can bother Ranveer or bring him down but it is not the case.

In a recent interview to Filmfare, Ranveer said that though he is never bogged down by mean gossip, there was one rumour that he could not shake off. “There were rumours that my father gave Rs 10 lakh to Aditya Chopra, to get me launched. That really hurt me, it brought my whole upbringing into question. How can you write something so false that I had never said? I had genuinely struggled and am proud of what I achieved. Young actors will message me and ask, ‘Yo bro, I can cough up the money, tell me what I have to do.’ And I have to say that these rumours are not true, stop believing that!”

Ranveer made his Bollywood debut under the banner of Aditya Chopra’s Yash Raj Films in 2010’s Band Baaja Baraat. The film was a hit and also starred Anushka Sharma. Since then, Ranveer has worked in films such as Vikramaditya Motwane’s Lootera, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. The actor delivered the biggest solo hit of his career with Simmba, which made Rs 350 crore at the box office. The film was directed by Rohit Shetty and also starred Sara Ali Khan.

Ranveer will now be seen in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy. He will be seen as a rapper from Mumbai who struggles to realise his singing dream under the pressure of his abusive father. It also stars Alia Bhatt and will release on February 14. His other upcoming projects include 1983 and Takht. He will play ace cricketer Kapil Dev in the former and Mughal king Aurangzeb’s brother Dara Shikoh in the latter.

First Published: Jan 16, 2019 20:57 IST