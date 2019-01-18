Deepika Padukone rejected film that wanted to pay male actor more: His films weren’t doing as well as mine

Actor Deepika Padukone is the first woman to rank among the top five highest earning celebrities of India and she has made up her mind to not let a male actor of equal worth get paid more than her. Deepika was addressing the media at the cover launch of the book titled The Dot That Went for a Walk on Wednesday when she talked about the gender pay-gap in Bollywood.

Deepika said during the event, “Today in films, there is no lack of opportunity. The kind of films and the place of a woman in these films have changed a lot. And, of course, the pay. I would like to speak for myself. I have been able to bridge the gap, in terms of what my male contemporaries get paid versus what I am getting paid.” Deepika also recounted a recent episode in which a director asked her to lower her fees so a male actor could be accommodated.

“There was a recent incident where a director offered us a film that creatively I liked. But then it came to talking about money, and I said that this is what I would charge. Then it kind of went back and forth. He came back and told me that he wouldn’t be able to afford me as he had to accommodate the male (lead). So, then I said ‘tata- good bye’ as I know my track record. I know my worth. I know that his films haven’t been doing as well as my films have. So, it made absolutely no sense. I was okay to say no to that film based on pay because I thought it was unfair,” she said.

Deepika she would not be able to ‘sleep peacefully at night’ if she wasn’t getting what she was worth. “I don’t think I would be able to live with the thought that despite the same kind of creative contribution as my male co-star, and bringing in the same kind of value to the film as him, I am being underpaid. I was not okay with that,” she said.

At the same event, Deepika said that filmmakers now are more open to making female driven films.“We are in place today where directors are changing roles and that’s unheard of. If you have script that has male protagonist and suddenly directors are like, ‘Let me just flip that. Let me just make that female protagonist and then go to so and so with the film’ so, you hear of a film that was offered to a male actor two-three years ago and its coming back to you now with a female protagonist which is a huge achievement,” she said.

Deepika will be seen next in Meghna Gulzar’s film titled Chhapak which is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. It also stars Vikrant Massey and is co-produced by Deepika herself.

(With inputs from IANS)

First Published: Jan 18, 2019 16:23 IST