Deepika Padukone shares childhood pic as she makes important Chhapaak announcement

Actor Deepika Padukone has begun prepping for her next film titled Chhapaak, which also marks her debut as a producer. The actor will be essaying the role of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal in the film. Chhapaak will be directed by Meghna Gulzar, whose last directorial venture Raazi went on to join the Rs 100 crore club.

Deepika will reportedly portray several different looks in the film in order to justify the various surgical procedures that Laxmi went through post the acid attack. The actor shared an unseen childhood picture of herself on Instagram along with the caption, “back to school... #Chhapaak.” What connection the picture has with the film is not known.

Deepika had announced her next project in December with the tweet, “A story of trauma and triumph. And the unquashable human spirit. Elated to collaborate with Fox Star Studios on #Chhapaak @meghnagulzar @masseysahib@foxstarhindi.” Actor Vikrant Massey of Dil Dhadakne Do and Balika Vadhu fame will also star in the film.

The actor had earlier told Mumbai Mirror, “When I heard this story, I was deeply moved as it’s not just one of violence but of strength and courage, hope and victory. It made such an impact on me, that personally and creatively, I needed to go beyond and so the decision to turn producer.”

Laxmi had earlier told HT in an interview, “I am so happy that Deepika is playing the role. I have no right to judge her. How can I judge someone for something which I can’t do. She has played wonderful characters on screen and I believe she will give her best. I want to thank Deepika ji, Meghna ji and the entire team who will be working together on the film. I am glad that the movie will spread awareness and will help people who are victims of such incidents to come out of it. They will get inspired that if she can do it than why not us.”

First Published: Jan 17, 2019 13:45 IST