Deepika Padukone stuns in pink and red at book launch, talks about why she chose to become an actor. See pics, video

Actor Deepika Padukone is back to work after tying the knot with actor Ranveer Singh in November last year. She made her first work-related public appearance at a book launch, for Lakshmi Nambiar, Reema Gupta and Sarada Akkineni’s The Dot That Went For A Walk. Looking pretty in a pink one-shoulder top paired with red pants and pink stilettos, she complemented her look with pearl earrings. Deepika also gave a speech at the event about why she decided to become an actor and not a professional badminton player.

Deepika has suffered from depression in the past, and continues to raise awareness about the illness. A chapter in the book is dedicated to the illness.

Addressing the audience at the event, the Padmaavat actor said, “Even before I realised, I started playing professional badminton but it is when I was a teenager, I realised that may be this is not something that I want to continue and play professionally, and every time I watched a movie, somehow I felt that that’s there where I belong. So it’s my gut that told me that I wanted a transition from being an athlete to being an actor and then I followed my gut. You know what gut is, like your instinct, like that voice inside that tells you what is right and what is wrong.”

Deepika also shared a few pictures of herself on Instagram. She captioned one of the pictures of her twirling in the pink and red Gauri and Nainika costume, “anything is possible with sunshine and errr....a lot of pink...” All the pictures were ‘liked’ by husband Ranveer soon after they were posted.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jan 17, 2019 09:53 IST