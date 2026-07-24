Lauren Coughlin, Jenny Shin seize Scottish Open first-round lead

Lauren Coughlin and South Korea's Jenny Shin fired 6-under-par 66s on Thursday to share the Scottish Open first-round lead at Dundonald Links in Ayrshire, Scotland. HT Image

Coughlin, who won the Scottish Open in 2024, compiled eight birdies and two bogeys on a links course that didn't play like normal due to Europe's recent heat wave.

"It was pretty difficult out there," Coughlin said. "I've not ever really played it when it's been this firm, especially off the tee, so quite a few different things off the tee than normal where I used to be able to hit the driver a lot of places."

Shin, who started on the back nine like Coughlin, posted seven birdies on the day - including birdies at her first three par-5s.

"It's playing a little shorter than the years past when it was quite wet out here," Shin said. "And the fact I was able to reach the par-5s and take advantage of making the birdies there, and having a few 58-degree coming into the green helped. I was able to get my ball within 15 feet and when I did have the chance for birdie, I did make it. So it was a good day."

Korea's A Lim Kim sits one shot behind at 67 while Sweden's Lisa Pettersson posted the day's only other sub-70 score in the 144-golfer field.

World No. 1 Nelly Korda posted a 72 to share 14th place after one round. Playing in the same group as Korda, defending champion Lottie Woad of England got off to a poor start with a double bogey on No. 3 and a bogey on No. 4 before settling down for a 74.

"There were a few interesting pin placements on the front nine with the wind," Woad said, "and tough to get it close really and didn't make enough putts to really be under par. But for me, 2-over is not disastrous. Still going to be in it. A day of not trying to play yourself out of it, really."

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.