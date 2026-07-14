NHAI fixes 33 of 40 deficient spots along Gurugram’s NH-48 corridor

Pedestrian spaces, green verges and traffic islands along the Delhi-Gurugram (NH-48) corridor at Rajiv Chowk, Jharsa and Signature Towers have undergone infrastructure, road safety and sanitation upgrades over the past two months, with 33 of 40 locations flagged during a joint inspection in May already rectified, according to a National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) report. The campaign is part of the Clean City Action Plan 2026 and a broader programme to improve pedestrian safety and roadside infrastructure. (HT)

The inspection, conducted by the NHAI, Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) and Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), covered an 11km stretch and identified around 40 locations where footpaths, central verges, crash barriers, bollards, lane markings and other road safety infrastructure were damaged or poorly maintained.

The report found broken crash barriers and roadside littering between the NH-48 main carriageway and service lanes at Rajiv Chowk. Nine locations, including stretches beneath the Rajiv Chowk flyover and towards Sohna Chowk, had damaged footpaths and disorganised roadside areas, while green verges required maintenance at 12 locations.

Poor sanitation, dirt accumulation and open littering were recorded at 15 locations, including non-motorised transport lanes and areas beneath the Rajiv Chowk flyover. Another 19 locations had damaged or inadequate road safety infrastructure, while improper traffic channelisation at the Jharsa intersection created confusion for motorists.

NHAI officials said repairs between May and June included footpath restoration at seven locations and road safety improvements, including replacement of damaged crash barriers, at 15 locations.