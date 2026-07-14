Tata Sierra EV: 3 things I liked and 2 I didn’t

The Tata Sierra EV has a lot riding on it. It revives one of Tata Motors' most recognisable nameplates in a competitive electric SUV segment. After spending a day with the 75 kWh QWD variant on highways, city roads, mountain twisties and an off-road course, it became clear that the Sierra EV gets several fundamentals right. The Tata Sierra EV blends familiar Sierra styling with a modern electric performance.

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At the same time, there are a few areas where the experience could be better. Here are the three things that stood out positively and two that did not:

What I liked #1: Ride quality If there is one quality that defines the Sierra EV, it is comfort. Tata has equipped the SUV with frequency-selective dampers, and the suspension does a commendable job of dealing with potholes and uneven roads without constantly unsettling the cabin.

The setup leans towards comfort rather than outright handling, so there is some body roll through corners. However, for daily commuting and long-distance travel, the softer tuning feels like the right compromise.

The SUV also proved capable away from the tarmac. During an off-road test, it negotiated an axle twister, a tilted U-turn and an incline restart without drama, highlighting the benefits of the QWD system beyond just straight-line performance.