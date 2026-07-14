Punjab: Man accused in 2020 sacrilege case hacked to death

A 45-year-old man, accused in a 2020 sacrilege case and who was released on bail recently, was allegedly hacked to death with a sharp-edged weapon, Punjab police said on Tuesday. Mewa Singh was murdered by an unidentified assailant at his home in Ladpur Tooran village near Mandi Gobindgarh at midnight, they further said. Mewa Singh was murdered by an unidentified assailant at his home in Ladpur Tooran village. (Representative Image/PTI)

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Singh was at home with his family when the assailant allegedly scaled the boundary wall, entered the house, and attacked him. He succumbed to his injuries on the spot.

After carrying out the attack, the assailant managed to flee the scene, police added.

Earlier, preliminary reports suggested that Singh was beheaded during the assault.

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Later, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Amloh) Bikramjit Singh Ghumman said the deceased sustained multiple deep injuries from the sharp-edged weapon and was not beheaded.

According to police, all possible motives, including financial transactions and personal enmity, are being examined.

Upon receiving information about the incident, police officials reached the scene and began an investigation. A forensic team also visited the spot to collect evidence.

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The body was taken into police custody and shifted to the Civil Hospital mortuary for a post-mortem examination.

Police have launched a manhunt to trace the accused and are investigating the motive behind the murder.

According to the police, Mewa Singh was an accused in the 2020 sacrilege incident that occurred at a gurdwara in Ladpur Tooran village.