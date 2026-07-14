India commits to more aid for Palestine, backs UN membership bid
India's commitment for aid and its backing for a membership in the United Nation reaffirms its stance on the two-state solution between Palestine and Israel.
India committed to more aid for war-torn Palestine on Monday. Speaking in New York, external affairs minister Dr S Jaishankar also announced India's support for the State of Palestine's membership in the United Nations.
Speaking at the launch of India’s campaign for the United Nations Security Council 2028-29, EAM Jaishankar announced that India has committed towards setting up a speciality hospital, an artificial limb fitment centre and a vocational training institute for Palestine during a meeting in Brussels with the Palestine donor group.
"This is in line with our longstanding support for a two-State solution," the union minister added.
As per the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), India is among the top donors. Based on data issued by the MEA, since 2023, India has delivered around 135 metric tonnes of humanitarian aid to Palestine and around $80 million in development in the past decade.
India backs Palestine's UN membership bid
Furthermore, during the donor group meeting in Brussels, New Delhi also expressed support for Palestine's inclusion in the United Nations.
Sripriya Ranganathan, a secretary at the external affairs ministry, stated that India has been a long-standing partner of the Palestinian people and will support a two-state solution as well as Palestine's membership in the intergovernmental organisation.
Presently, the State of Palestine holds the status of a non-member permanent observer state in the United Nations. This designation was granted in 2012 and allows representatives from Palestine to participate in proceedings, but does not grant the state the power to vote on draft resolutions.
Full recommendation for membership comes from the United Nations Security Council.
India's backing for a seat for Palestine comes as it launched its own bid to serve as a non-permanent member of the UNSC for the term 2028-29.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDanita Yadav
Danita Yadav is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times. Based in New Delhi, Danita serves as a pivotal voice in international reportage in the team. Operating under the mandate of delivering "without the noise", Danita excels at distilling complex geopolitical developments into lucid, objective narratives which prioritise factual accuracy over sensationalism. In HT, Danita has been recognised for her breaking news efforts and time-bound coverage of the Air India crash, which has driven over 2 million users to the website through trusted, factual coverage of the incident. Thriving in high-pressure editorial environments, Danita has also cultivated a reputation for navigating the nuances of global diplomacy and cross-border policy. With over four years of experience in the journalism industry, Danita has spent her years diving deep into the coverage of international relations and global conflicts. She has previously worked with the news teams at Outlook India and Times Network, covering a wide range of beats and topics, from education curricula and student protests to Indian politics and international conflicts such as the Ukraine, Gaza, and Sudan wars. Danita earned her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from Kamala Nehru College, University of Delhi. Beyond the newsroom and her love for international relations, you'll find Danita 'geeking' out over books, music and BTS. Her appreciation for global pop culture and storytelling also added to her unique perspective on the "soft power" dynamics that increasingly have shaped international relations in the ever-changing global order.Read More