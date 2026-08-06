3 killed in toxic gas leak at Yadgir pharma factory

The workers who died were identified as Katla Ganesh, 23, from Telangana, and Vikram Singh Gond, 25, and Sanjay Singh Gond, 25, both from Madhya Pradesh. Two workers from Andhra Pradesh, Manchala Hemanth and Manchala Shivakumar, were admitted to the intensive care unit at Raichur Institute of Medical Sciences Hospital with serious injuries.

Superintendent of police Prithvi Shankar said a chemical scrubber inside the factory developed a leak, exposing workers to hazardous gas. “According to preliminary information, the incident occurred between 2 am and 3.30 am inside the factory on Wednesday, where a chemical scrubber reportedly developed a gas leak. The workers are believed to have suffocated after inhaling the hazardous chemical, resulting in the deaths of three workers,” he said.

According to police, the leak occurred between 2 am and 3.30 am at a private pharmaceutical plant in the Kadechur Badiyal Industrial Area under Saidapur police station limits in Gurmitkal Assembly constituency.

Three contract workers were killed and two others were hospitalised after a toxic gas leak at a pharmaceutical manufacturing unit in Karnataka’s Yadgir district early Wednesday, police said.

Police registered a case at Saidapur police station under Sections 105 (culpable homicide) and 286 (negligent conduct with respect to poisonous substance) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The factory’s human resources manager, general manager and site in charge have also been booked and are undergoing treatment, according to the police.

Yadgir deputy commissioner Pandve Rahul Tukaram said an inspection found that thionyl chloride was being used in a stainless steel reactor and that sulphur dioxide produced during the manufacturing process escaped after a pipeline connected to the scrubber developed a leak.

“We inspected the factory and found that thionyl chloride was being used in a stainless steel reactor. During the process, sulphur dioxide gas is generated and is carried through a pipeline to the scrubber. The pipeline developed a leak, resulting in the workers inhaling the gas. Three people died due to the inhalation, while two others are undergoing treatment at RIMS Hospital,” he said.

The district administration has directed the company to strengthen safety measures and provide details of compensation for the victims’ families. “The company will now be under police investigation, and those concerned will have to appear before the police. We have also directed the management to provide details regarding the compensation process for the victims’ families,” Tukaram said.

He said teams from the National Disaster Response Force and forensic experts had been deployed to determine the cause of the leak and identify any technical failures. “Further action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation,” he said.

The deputy commissioner added that pharmaceutical companies had been instructed during a pollution control and safety audit meeting last week to comply with all prescribed safety requirements, warning that violations would invite action.

Medical education minister Sharanprakash Patil, who visited the factory on Wednesday, described the deaths as a serious incident and said the government would proceed against those found responsible.

“It is unfortunate that workers who came here for employment have lost their lives. Legal action will be taken against those responsible without any leniency. Ensuring justice for the families of the deceased is the responsibility of the government,” Patil said.

He said the district administration would work towards providing appropriate compensation to the victims’ families and that a special team would inspect industries in the area to verify compliance with safety standards, labour laws and pollution control regulations.

Patil also said the government would examine whether chemical industries in the region were adhering to existing rules and that strict action would follow if violations were found.