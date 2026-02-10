Varanasi district administration partners with PhysicsWallah to provide IIT-JEE, NEET coaching

District Administration Varanasi has collaborated with PhysicsWallah to provide free IIT-JEE, NEET coaching to 60 government school students. This initiative was taken under academic program 'Sankalp-30' which aims to strengthen learning outcomes within the existing public education ecosystem by supporting schools with academic support and mentoring.

The coaching program will be conducted in an offline mode. PhysicsWallah Subject Matter Experts (SMEs) will guide the selected students throughout their preparation journey, providing structured teaching, evaluation, and mentoring support.

As per the press statement issued by PhysicsWallah, this coaching program will have a 3- stage screening process consisting of an Objective Examination, Subjective Assessment and Personal Interview

A total of 60 students from government and government-aided schools in Varanasi, with 30 students each pursuing IIT-JEE and NEET, will be selected after clearing the screening process.

Satyendra Kumar (IAS), District Magistrate, Varanasi speaking about the program said, “In Varanasi, across Government and Government-aided schools, many students attend classes with discipline, aspiration, and promise. Their ambitions are no different from those of students anywhere in the country. We wanted to leverage PhysicsWallah’s expertise in developing academic systems, disciplined operational practices, and outcome-oriented pedagogy to ensure that opportunity reaches where talent already exists. Joining hands with PW will support us in taking a step towards improving merit, equity, and inclusion in education, and strengthen opportunities for students within the public education system.”

Through this initiative, socially and economically weaker section students of government and government-aided schools in Varanasi will get the help.