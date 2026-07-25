17 get life for 2014 Dalit man’s murder in Yadgir

A dispute over banners during a village festival in Yadgir district that turned into a caste-driven killing over a decade ago came to a close on Thursday, with sessions court convicting 20 people in the 2014 murder of Dalit leader Devendrappa Bhimappa Dalapati, sentencing 17 of them to life imprisonment. HT Image

The court found that the prosecution had established the case through eyewitness testimony, medical evidence and material objects recovered during the investigation. One accused was sentenced to seven years’ imprisonment, while two others received six months in prison. The court also imposed a collective fine of ₹4.25 lakh, directing that it be paid to the victim’s legal heirs, and advised the family to seek additional compensation through the District Legal Services Authority.

According to investigators, the violence began during the annual Sri Chowdeshwari Devi Jatra Mahotsava in Kanyakolur village on January 15, 2014, when banners displaying photographs of leaders from the Scheduled Caste and upper caste communities were torn.

“The incident dates back to January 15, 2014. As in previous years, the annual Sri Chowdeshwari Devi Jatra Mahotsava was being held at Kanyakolur village under Shahapur Police Station limits,” Yadgir Superintendent of Police Pruthvik Shankar said.

“During the festival, tensions flared between members of the Scheduled Caste community and members of the upper caste community. The reason: tearing of cut outs and banners that carried photographs of their respective community leaders.”

The disagreement continued into the next day before erupting into violence on January 17. “What started as a dispute over symbols and banners would, within 48 hours, turn into a brutal murder,” the Superintendent of Police said.

Police said villagers had gathered near the Anjaneya Temple to resolve the dispute while a group of accused had also assembled nearby. The confrontation later shifted near the old Gram Panchayat building, where Devendrappa had gone with other villagers for talks.

Principal public prosecutor Gurulingappa Shrimant Teli said the discussions quickly descended into violence after the accused allegedly abused Devendrappa using caste slurs. “The accused allegedly hurled caste based abuses at Devendrappa, accusing him of interfering in every matter,” Teli said.

According to the prosecution, Devendrappa ran towards the Jumma Mosque in an attempt to escape. “The accused chased him, armed with axes, clubs and stones. With the intention to murder him, they knocked him down and attacked him repeatedly,” Teli said.

Court records showed that he suffered multiple injuries to his head, abdomen, shoulders, knees, back and feet. His left arm was twisted and, according to the prosecution, he was dragged by his legs after the assault. The prosecution also told the court that when he asked for water, he was abused again. A person who tried to rescue him was struck with a club and injured. Devendrappa died at the scene.

Following the attack, Shahapur police registered a case and later filed a chargesheet against 32 accused under provisions relating to unlawful assembly, rioting, murder, attempt to murder, intentional insult and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

During the trial, the prosecution cited 68 witnesses, of whom 37 testified before the court. The defence argued that several accused had been falsely implicated because of village rivalry, but the court rejected those submissions.

“The court has accepted all arguments put forth by the prosecution. Thirty seven witnesses were examined and the medical evidence supported our case of murder with common intention. The fine amount will now go to the victim’s family and we have also suggested they apply for DLSA compensation,” Teli said.