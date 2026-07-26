2 dead, over 24 hurt after double-decker bus overturns in Ganga Expressway in UP

Two passengers died and over 24 others were injured after a speeding semi-deluxe double-decker bus overturned at the Ganga Expressway in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal district on Sunday morning, police said. The vehicle first rammed into the central divider before overturning. (Representative Photo)

Preliminary investigations indicate the driver may have fallen asleep, causing the vehicle to lose control before crashing into a divider and overturning, police said.

The accident occurred near the Lahrawan Interchange in the Bahjoi police station area. The bus was carrying passengers from Bahraich to Jalandhar, Punjab, when the tragedy unfolded.

According to initial findings, police said the driver reportedly dozed off while driving, causing the bus to veer off course. The vehicle first rammed into the central divider before overturning.

Two passengers died on the spot, while 24 were injured, police confirmed several remain in critical condition. Locals rushed to the accident site to help rescue passengers trapped inside the bus until emergency responders arrived.

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Police, ambulance services, and disaster response personnel reached the scene soon after receiving information about the crash. The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital, while those with serious injuries were referred to higher medical centres for specialised treatment.

Sambhal chief medical officer Dr Tarun Pathak confirmed the deaths of two passengers and said several injured passengers remain in critical condition and are undergoing treatment.

The accident also disrupted traffic on the Ganga Expressway for a brief period. Police cleared the damaged bus from the roadway and restored the movement of vehicles after rescue operations were completed. Senior police officers visited the site to assess the situation and supervise relief efforts.

Police are investigating to determine the precise cause of the accident, further details are awaited.