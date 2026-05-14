‘India supports two-state solution’: Jaishankar on Palestine issue at BRICS meet

India supports a two-state solution where the Palestine issue is concerned, external affairs minister S Jaishankar said on Thursday at the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting in New Delhi as he voiced concern over the continued conflict in West Asia. External affairs minister S Jaishankar during the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting, at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, Thursday. (PTI)

Jaishankar stressed that the tensions in the Gulf region that have been lingering since February 28, including threats to maritime traffic and energy infrastructure owing to the closure of Strait of Hormuz, underline the fragile security environment. Track updates on Iran US war

"The conflict in West Asia merits particular attention. Continuing tensions, risks to maritime traffic, and disruptions to energy infrastructure highlight the fragility of the situation," Jaishankar was quoted as saying by ANI.

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Jaishankar also highlighted instability in other parts of the region, including Lebanon, Syria, Sudan, Yemen and Libya. "Lebanon and Syria face continuing challenges. The conflict in Sudan imposes a heavy human cost. Yemen presents humanitarian concerns and maritime risks, while stability in Libya remains important," he said.

Jaishankar said that these crises require a sustained international cooperation and diplomatic engagement.