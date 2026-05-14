US-Iran war LIVE: Xi 'very pleased to meet' Trump; says US, China both stand to lose from confrontation

In recent years, China has intensified efforts to expand its nuclear program – including flattening villages to construct buildings supporting nuclear weapons production facilities, a recent CNN investigation found. Traveling with Trump are top officials and more than a dozen business leaders, including Tim Cook and Elon Musk.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said that he made a “covert” visit to the United Arab Emirates and met with UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. However, the UAE has denied that the Israeli Prime Minister visited, or that it hosted a delegation from the Israeli military.

Key developments:

State of talks: US vice president JD Vance on Wednesday said that efforts to continue “peace talks” with Iran are still going on, despite a series of unsatisfying responses from Tehran in recent weeks. Vance said the negotiators stay put on their goal of not letting Iran have a nuclear weapon

War powers measures fail: The senate, for the seventh time this year, rejected a measure aimed at restricting President Donald Trump’s war powers by requiring congressional approval for any future military action in Iran. The measure failed to advance, 49-50, CNN reported.

Iranians detained: Iran’s foreign minister Abbas Araghchi demanded the release of four Iranians detained by Kuwait on Tuesday. Kuwaiti state media described them as members of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) who were trying to infiltrate the country to “carry out hostile acts.”