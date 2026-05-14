US-Iran war LIVE: Xi 'very pleased to meet' Trump; says US, China both stand to lose from confrontation
US-Iran war LIVE: One of Donald Trump’s key goals is to get China to join a nuclear arms agreement, and the Beijing trip could present an opportunity to negotiate on arms reduction.
- 7 Mins ago‘I look forward to our big discussion’, says Trump in Beijing
- 17 Mins agoUS-Iran war LIVE: Xi Jinping welcomes Trump in Beijing
- 23 Mins agoUS-Iran war LIVE: Trump Xi meeting to be held at Great Hall of the People in Beijing
- 28 Mins agoTrump greets delegation of Chinese and US officials
- 30 Mins agoUS-Iran war LIVE: Trump accorded ceremonial welcome in China
- 34 Mins agoTrump, Xi meet in China; leaders to talk about tech, trade, Iran war
US-Iran war LIVE: US President Donald Trump is in China and is meeting his Chinese counterpart President Xi Jinping. The two are set to discuss tech, trade, and the ongoing Iran war. One of Trump’s key goals is to get China to join a nuclear arms agreement, and the Beijing trip could present an opportunity to negotiate on arms reduction. ...Read More
In recent years, China has intensified efforts to expand its nuclear program – including flattening villages to construct buildings supporting nuclear weapons production facilities, a recent CNN investigation found. Traveling with Trump are top officials and more than a dozen business leaders, including Tim Cook and Elon Musk.
Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said that he made a “covert” visit to the United Arab Emirates and met with UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. However, the UAE has denied that the Israeli Prime Minister visited, or that it hosted a delegation from the Israeli military.
Key developments:
State of talks: US vice president JD Vance on Wednesday said that efforts to continue “peace talks” with Iran are still going on, despite a series of unsatisfying responses from Tehran in recent weeks. Vance said the negotiators stay put on their goal of not letting Iran have a nuclear weapon
War powers measures fail: The senate, for the seventh time this year, rejected a measure aimed at restricting President Donald Trump’s war powers by requiring congressional approval for any future military action in Iran. The measure failed to advance, 49-50, CNN reported.
Iranians detained: Iran’s foreign minister Abbas Araghchi demanded the release of four Iranians detained by Kuwait on Tuesday. Kuwaiti state media described them as members of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) who were trying to infiltrate the country to “carry out hostile acts.”
US-Iran war LIVE: ‘I look forward to our big discussion’, says Trump in Beijing
In his first address in China, US President Trump said, "We look forward to trade, doing business. I look forward to our "big" discussion. In United States people are not talking about anything else. The relationship between US and China is going to be better than ever before
US-Iran war LIVE: Xi Jinping welcomes Trump in Beijing
US-Iran war LIVE: Xi Trump meeting begins. Jinping says “President Trump I am very pleased to meet you in Beijing. Welcome back to China after 9 years. The whole world is watching our meeting.”
“Can we meet global challenge together and provide more stability in the world,” he said.
“Our two countries have more common interests than differences. China and US both stand to gain from cooperation, and lose from confrontation."
US-Iran war LIVE: Trump Xi meeting to be held at Great Hall of the People in Beijing
US-Iran war LIVE: The two leaders are going to conduct their meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Trump was accorded a ceremonial welcome when he met his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.
This is the first meeting between the two leaders since Trump touched down in Beijing on Wednesday night local time, where he was greeted by senior Chinese officials and hundreds of enthusiastic flag-waving children.
US-Iran war LIVE: Trump greets delegation of Chinese and US officials
US-Iran war LIVE: US President Donald Trump is shaking hands and greeting both the Chinese and American delegations of officials who were awaiting his arrival at Tiananmen Square.
US-Iran war LIVE: Trump accorded ceremonial welcome in China
US-Iran war LIVE: US President has met his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping. Trump is being accorded a ceremonial welcome.
US-Iran war LIVE: Trump, Xi meet in China; leaders to talk about tech, trade, Iran war
US-Iran war LIVE: US President Donald Trump is in China and is meeting his Chinese counterpart President Xi Jinping. The two are set to discuss tech, trade, and the ongoing Iran war. One of Trump’s key goals is to get China to join a nuclear arms agreement, and the Beijing trip could present an opportunity to negotiate on arms reduction.